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Almost-forgotten World Cup winner Ronaldinho comes out of retirement

Sports · Shadrack Andenga ·
Almost-forgotten World Cup winner Ronaldinho comes out of retirement
Ronaldinho pictured on June 19, 2026, during Brazil vs Haiti World Cup game. PHOTO/FIFA
In Summary

The Italian press reports that the 46-year-old, who last played professionally for Fluminense in 2015, is set to join Ravenna as a player. Tuttomercatoweb also reports that he will be more involved with the club beyond playing duties.

2002 World Cup winner Ronaldinho has reportedly come out of retirement to sign with Italian Serie C side Ravenna FC, more than a decade after last playing professional football.

The Italian press reports that the 46-year-old, who last played professionally for Fluminense in 2015, is set to join Ravenna as a player. Tuttomercatoweb also reports that he will be more involved with the club beyond playing duties.

“He will also be a shareholder of Ravenna and won’t just be there to make a few appearances,” the report states.

The move is expected to be officially announced in Miami on June 23, with promotion to Serie B reportedly among the club’s ambitions.

The 2002 World Cup and Ballon d’Or winner is also expected to take part in a marketing event for the Italian club, where he will be unveiled next week.

Ronaldinho was recently spotted at Brazil’s 3–0 win over Haiti, appearing alongside Ronaldo on television screens, drawing huge cheers from fans in attendance.

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Serie A Ravenna FC Ronaldinho

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