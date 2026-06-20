Hot Topics Kenya National Assembly Human Rights William Ruto Nairobi world cup Protests Arsenal

56 arrested after Kuresoi North empowerment event turns violent

Rift Valley · Bradley Bosire ·
56 arrested after Kuresoi North empowerment event turns violent
Arrest. PHOTO/Radio Generation
In Summary

The incident occurred during a women and youth empowerment meeting, where tension suddenly escalated, causing panic among attendees and forcing officers to intervene. At least three people sustained injuries, including gunshot wounds.

Police have arrested 56 people after violence broke out during a public empowerment event attended by Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika in Kuresoi North, where the gathering was disrupted and several people were injured as security officers moved in to restore order.

The National Police Service (NPS) confirmed on Saturday, June 20, 2026, that detectives have opened investigations into the incident that happened on June 19, 2026, at Umoja Secondary School. The event, which brought together leaders, officials and residents, was cut short after sudden chaos erupted.

Authorities said the 56 suspects are being held as persons of interest while investigators continue to collect and analyze evidence linked to the violence. Police also confirmed that several exhibits were recovered from the scene, though details have not been released and more arrests have not been ruled out.

“The National Police Service has launched investigations into violent disturbances that erupted on June 19, 2026, during a public event in Kuresoi North Sub-County, Nakuru County,” the statement said.

Investigators said they are pursuing all leads to establish what triggered the confrontation and identify those responsible for turning the gathering violent.

The incident occurred during a women and youth empowerment meeting, where tension suddenly escalated, causing panic among attendees and forcing officers to intervene. At least three people sustained injuries, including gunshot wounds.

The injured victims, identified as Job Kiprono, Mohamed Ali and Isaac Cheruiyot, were taken to Molo Level 4 Hospital for treatment after sustaining injuries to their hands and legs.

One of the victims, Kiprono, alleged while receiving treatment that the violence began after Kuresoi North MP Alfred Mutai allegedly arrived at the event. Police have not confirmed the claims, and investigations are still ongoing.

Local leaders condemned the incident and visited the injured at the hospital, calling for swift action and accountability. Leaders led by Kipkorir Dude and Kibet Langat urged security agencies to establish the truth and act against those responsible.

Langat also called on Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja to investigate the shooting claims and warned against rising political tensions in the area.

The National Police Service said it remains committed to thorough investigations and accountability through the law.

“The National Police Service reaffirms its commitment to conducting thorough investigations, meticulously examining all evidence and holding those responsible accountable in accordance with the law,” the statement said.

Investigations are ongoing, with police expected to question suspects, review video footage and witness accounts to reconstruct what happened.

Authorities have urged residents to remain calm as the probe continues and cautioned against speculation as the matter is resolved.

Tags

National Police Service Nakuru County Kuresoi North Youth Empowerment police arrests women empowerment security and policing Public event safety Violence investigation Umoja Secondary School Empowerment events

Comments

0
Loading comments...

Enjoyed this story? Share it with a friend:

Popular picks

Readers’ Favourites

Stories readers have returned to the most on RGK.

  1. 4
    Sports

    Omanyala getting better as Kipyegon supreme in Shanghai

  2. 5
    Global Affairs

    Iran says US has responded to its latest peace proposal

  3. 6
    Global Affairs

    Trump arrives in Beijing for high-stakes talks with Xi Jinping

  4. 7
    Global Affairs

    Trump escalates trade pressure on Europe, sets 25% tariff on imported cars and trucks

  5. 8
    Sports

    Skater Kiarie injured but wins double gold for Kenya in Egypt

  6. 9
    Global Affairs

    Germany says US troop withdrawal was expected as Trump signals more cuts

  7. 10
    News

    African health stakeholders protest against WHO's Pandemic Agreement

  8. 11
    Sports

    Skater Kiarie finally gets state recognition after public uproar

  9. 12
    Politics

    Matiang’i calls for rejection of Finance Bill, 2026, warns of rising insecurity

  10. 13
    Health and Wellness

    No Ebola case reported in Kenya, Duale says as screening intensifies

  11. 14
    Global Affairs

    Man accused of Trump dinner attack pleads not guilty in Washington court

  12. 15
    Global Affairs

    Trump announces US “Project Freedom” to escort ships in Strait of Hormuz

Stay Bold. Stay Informed.
Be the first to know about Kenya's breaking stories and exclusive updates. Tap 'Yes, Thanks' and never miss a moment of bold insights from Radio Generation Kenya.