56 arrested after Kuresoi North empowerment event turns violent

Police have arrested 56 people after violence broke out during a public empowerment event attended by Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika in Kuresoi North, where the gathering was disrupted and several people were injured as security officers moved in to restore order.

The National Police Service (NPS) confirmed on Saturday, June 20, 2026, that detectives have opened investigations into the incident that happened on June 19, 2026, at Umoja Secondary School. The event, which brought together leaders, officials and residents, was cut short after sudden chaos erupted.

Authorities said the 56 suspects are being held as persons of interest while investigators continue to collect and analyze evidence linked to the violence. Police also confirmed that several exhibits were recovered from the scene, though details have not been released and more arrests have not been ruled out.

“The National Police Service has launched investigations into violent disturbances that erupted on June 19, 2026, during a public event in Kuresoi North Sub-County, Nakuru County,” the statement said.

Investigators said they are pursuing all leads to establish what triggered the confrontation and identify those responsible for turning the gathering violent.

The incident occurred during a women and youth empowerment meeting, where tension suddenly escalated, causing panic among attendees and forcing officers to intervene. At least three people sustained injuries, including gunshot wounds.

The injured victims, identified as Job Kiprono, Mohamed Ali and Isaac Cheruiyot, were taken to Molo Level 4 Hospital for treatment after sustaining injuries to their hands and legs.

One of the victims, Kiprono, alleged while receiving treatment that the violence began after Kuresoi North MP Alfred Mutai allegedly arrived at the event. Police have not confirmed the claims, and investigations are still ongoing.

Local leaders condemned the incident and visited the injured at the hospital, calling for swift action and accountability. Leaders led by Kipkorir Dude and Kibet Langat urged security agencies to establish the truth and act against those responsible.

Langat also called on Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja to investigate the shooting claims and warned against rising political tensions in the area.

The National Police Service said it remains committed to thorough investigations and accountability through the law.

“The National Police Service reaffirms its commitment to conducting thorough investigations, meticulously examining all evidence and holding those responsible accountable in accordance with the law,” the statement said.

Investigations are ongoing, with police expected to question suspects, review video footage and witness accounts to reconstruct what happened.

Authorities have urged residents to remain calm as the probe continues and cautioned against speculation as the matter is resolved.