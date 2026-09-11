Rachel Ruto calls on Vihiga women to turn farming into bigger businesses
She said planned and ongoing investment in modern markets would give women safer and more dignified spaces to sell their produce and connect with wider markets
She said planned and ongoing investment in modern markets would give women safer and more dignified spaces to sell their produce and connect with wider markets
Waiguru said she had intentionally stepped back from public political discussions for six weeks and had no plans to join a group where, in her view, leaders are denied an opportunity to speak.
Her remarks come against a backdrop of continued efforts to expand women's participation in Kenya's economy. The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics says 71.9 percent of women reported being employed in its latest Women’s Economic Empowerment Index analysis. However, only 52.7 percent reported having financial independence through their own earnings
Speaking at a women's empowerment forum in Nairobi on Sunday, Omollo encouraged qualified women to pursue careers in the National Administration, saying their participation is essential to promoting inclusive leadership and supporting the government's development agenda
The push, led by Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa and supported by more than 15 Members of Parliament, was made during a women empowerment programme in Lurambi Constituency on Saturday, where leaders also reaffirmed support for President Ruto's re-election bid.
The incident occurred during a women and youth empowerment meeting, where tension suddenly escalated, causing panic among attendees and forcing officers to intervene. At least three people sustained injuries, including gunshot wounds.
Speaking during Mother’s Day celebrations in Karen, Second Lady Joyce Kithure urged leaders and citizens to support women through economic and social empowerment, saying it strengthens families, education and resilient communities across Kenya.
Speaking on Wednesday during the Maendeleo ya Wanawake forum at State House, he emphasised unity, the role of women in nation-building, and ongoing efforts to support small-scale traders through market infrastructure and grassroots economic programmes across Kenya.
The Principal Secretary Anne Wang’ombe warned that the current budget ceiling will not be sufficient to support key initiatives, including the establishment of safe centres for survivors of gender-based violence (GBV) and harmful cultural practices.
Nominated Senator Tabitha Mutinda outlines her 2027 vision for Nairobi, focusing on women and youth empowerment, tighter financial oversight, and a Land Amendment Bill to speed up long-running land cases.