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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

women empowerment

Rachel Ruto urges Embu women to work in groups, access skills and markets
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Rachel Ruto urges Embu women to work in groups, access skills and markets

Her remarks come against a backdrop of continued efforts to expand women's participation in Kenya's economy. The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics says 71.9 percent of women reported being employed in its latest Women’s Economic Empowerment Index analysis. However, only 52.7 percent reported having financial independence through their own earnings

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