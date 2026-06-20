Kiharu MP responds to backlash after missing key Finance Bill, 2026 vote

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro has come out to clarify why he was missing when lawmakers cast their votes on the Finance Bill 2026, saying he was out of the country on government-related assignments that had already been fixed and could not be changed.

His explanation follows questions from the public after he skipped one of the most closely watched parliamentary votes of the year.

The Finance Bill, 2026 was approved in the National Assembly after 122 MPs backed it, 40 rejected it, and none abstained. However, a much larger number, 187 MPs, including Nyoro, were not present during the vote, raising concern over attendance during a critical economic decision.

Nyoro, in a statement on Friday, June 19, said he was already outside the country when the vote took place on Wednesday evening. He noted that although his trip had official backing and could not be shifted, he still accepted responsibility for not being in the House.

“The vote for the Finance Bill happened yesterday. Disappointingly, I was not in Parliament. I travelled out of the country on Wednesday evening for engagements that could not have been postponed. But no explanation should absolve the blame,” he said.

He added that he had gone through reactions from the public and acknowledged the disappointment expressed by many Kenyans, saying it would influence how he approaches future parliamentary duties.

Nyoro maintained that he has remained active in shaping discussions on the Finance Bill 2026 and the Appropriations Bill through committee work and debate on the floor of the House.

The legislator further argued that Parliament is currently operating in a difficult political environment where key leadership positions often take similar positions on major fiscal matters, limiting deeper checks and balances. On controversial proposals, including calls to lower fuel prices, he said he had already pushed his views in committee discussions, but they were not adopted in the final report.

He also said attempts to advance similar ideas through a private member’s bill did not succeed because the proposals were treated as a “Money Bill,” which limited the process. According to him, parliamentary guidance later suggested that such proposals would be handled after the Finance Bill process due to time and workload pressures in budget offices.

Nyoro pointed to past moments where he believes his interventions influenced national debate, including opposing increases in secondary school fees and resisting attempts to sell key public assets. He said such issues were later shaped by public debate and legal action.

“We have taken it upon ourselves to tabulate, collate and analyse economic-related information which we share with leaders for better oversight,” he said.

His absence has reignited discussion on the role of MPs during major financial decisions, especially after it emerged that nearly two-thirds of lawmakers did not take part in the vote. Nyoro, however, insists his track record shows continued engagement on economic policy matters despite missing the final moment in the chamber.

He has previously supported major finance legislation, including voting for the Finance Bill 2024 at the second reading stage before it was later withdrawn after nationwide protests against taxation policies.

“The vote for the Finance Bill happened yesterday. Disappointingly, I was not in Parliament. I travelled out of the country on Wednesday evening for engagements that could not have been postponed. But no explanation should absolve the blame,” he said.