Nairobi Water announces 24-hour shutdown affecting 17 areas over pipeline leak

At least 17 neighbourhoods in Nairobi are set to go without water for 24 hours after Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company announced a planned shutdown linked to emergency repair works on a key raw water pipeline.

The utility firm said the interruption is necessary after a leakage was detected on the NCT Raw Water Pipeline near Kigoro Treatment Works, prompting urgent maintenance on a critical line that feeds treatment and distribution systems across the city and surrounding areas.

In a notice, the company cautioned residents about the temporary disruption and explained the reason for the planned works. “We wish to inform customers residing in the listed areas of a temporary water supply interruption caused by leakage on the NCT Raw Water Pipeline near Kigoro Treatment Works,” the statement read.

The shutdown will run from Saturday, June 20, 2026, at 6:00 a.m. to Sunday, June 21, 2026, at 6:00 a.m., marking a full 24-hour suspension of supply to allow engineers to complete repairs and restore system stability.

Nairobi Water said the intervention is aimed at fixing the damaged section of the pipeline to prevent further failures and ensure more reliable service in the long term. The firm added that technical teams will move in immediately and work within the scheduled window to restore supply as fast as possible once repairs are complete.

“Our technical teams will work to restore supply as soon as repairs are completed,” the utility agency said, noting that preparations were already underway to ensure the affected section is fixed within the set timeframe.

The company urged residents and businesses in the affected zones to prepare in advance by storing enough water to cover domestic and commercial needs during the shutdown period.

“Customers in the affected areas are advised to store sufficient water for domestic and commercial use ahead of the shutdown,” the notice stated.

The interruption will affect 17 areas spread across Nairobi, cutting across high-density residential zones, middle and high-income estates, as well as peri-urban and satellite service areas. The affected neighbourhoods include Kibera, Kawangware and Kangemi, alongside Kilimani, Lavington, Karen and Westlands.

Other areas listed include Ruai, Kamulu and the Ngong Road corridor, as well as Upperhill and Madaraka. Downstream effects are also expected to reach regional bulk water service providers such as Mavoko Water and Sewerage Company and Oloolaiser Water and Sewerage Company.

Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company assured customers that supply will be restored once the repair works are completed and reiterated its commitment to improving the reliability of the water system.

The utility has also activated its toll-free customer care line 0800 724 366, which will remain open throughout the repair period to handle inquiries and emergency reports.