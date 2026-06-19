Police: End political goonism or face the law

The National Police Service (NPS) has condemned a wave of political intolerance, violence and goonism witnessed in different parts of the country, warning that individuals involved in sponsoring or participating in violent acts will face the full force of the law.

In a statement on Friday, June 19, 2026, NPS spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga said the recent incidents threaten national cohesion, undermine public order and infringe on Kenyans' constitutional rights to freely associate, assemble and engage in political activities.

“The National Police Service strongly condemns the recent incidents of political intolerance, violence, and goonism witnessed in various parts of the country. Such acts undermine public order, threaten national cohesion, and violate the constitutional rights of citizens to peacefully associate, assemble, and participate in political activities,” the statement said.

The police revealed that investigations are underway into an attack that occurred on the morning of June 18, 2026 at Chemilil Academy in Chemilil Town, Muhoroni Sub-County.

According to NPS, a group of individuals armed with crude weapons stormed the premises and assaulted several people, leaving a number of victims injured.

Authorities said swift police action led to the arrest of three suspects identified as Bernard Ouma, Thomas Onyango and Walter Owa, who are currently assisting investigators.

“The suspects are pending arraignment in court upon completion of the investigations. Efforts are ongoing to identify and apprehend other individuals involved in the attack,” the statement added.

The police also disclosed details of another violent incident that took place on Friday, June 19, 2026 at Sirikwa Umoja Grounds in Kuresoi Sub-County, Nakuru County, during a Youth Empowerment Meeting attended by several political leaders.

Among those present were Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika, Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi and Bahati Member of Parliament Irene Njoki.

Preliminary investigations indicate that clashes broke out between groups of suspected goons allied to Kuresoi North MP Alfred Mutai and supporters of Governor Kihika.

The confrontation reportedly escalated into violence, with several people sustaining gunshot injuries before being rushed to nearby medical facilities for treatment.

Police further reported that a bus, registration number KDQ 155G, which had been used to ferry tents and chairs to the venue, was set ablaze by unknown individuals during the disturbance.

The NPS said it has launched a manhunt for MP Alfred Mutai, whom it described as the prime suspect in the incident.

“The Service is pursuing the prime suspect, Hon. Alfred Mutai, who is currently on the run. Police officers have launched a manhunt to apprehend him and other persons connected to the incident,” the statement said.

The police urged the legislator to surrender to authorities to assist with ongoing investigations.

“We urge Hon. Mutai to present himself at the nearest police station to assist investigators in establishing the circumstances surrounding the shooting,” NPS said.

The Service reiterated that no one would be shielded from prosecution regardless of their social standing or political affiliation.

“No person, regardless of social status, political affiliation, or public office, is above the law. Individuals found engaging in acts of violence, sponsoring criminal gangs, inciting supporters, or disrupting lawful gatherings will be dealt with firmly and in accordance with the law,” the statement said.

NPS also appealed to political leaders, their supporters and all stakeholders to embrace restraint, uphold peace and respect the rule of law as Kenya continues strengthening its democratic institutions.

The police emphasised that political competition must remain peaceful and be conducted within the confines of the law to safeguard public safety and protect citizens' constitutional rights.