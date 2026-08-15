Gachagua vows to unseat Kihika in 2027 after Nakuru convoy attack
Gachagua blamed Kihika and Nakuru Town West MP Samuel Arama for the incident, accusing them of working with President William Ruto to disrupt his political activities in the county
Gachagua blamed Kihika and Nakuru Town West MP Samuel Arama for the incident, accusing them of working with President William Ruto to disrupt his political activities in the county
The governor highlighted that political cooperation should go beyond negotiations between parties and translate into improvements in the lives of ordinary Kenyans
Kihika is a central figure in the probe into allegations of forced disappearances involving young fishermen at Lake Nakuru National Park, but has not taken part in any of the hearings despite being required.
NPS spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga said the recent incidents threaten national cohesion, undermine public order and infringe on Kenyans' constitutional rights to freely associate, assemble and engage in political activities.
They're urging both the county government and law enforcement to take immediate action to restore safety and security.
The technology will reduce the length of radiotherapy sessions by approximately half.
Her return to work follows a prolonged maternity leave, which she took after giving birth to twins late last year.
The petitioner asserts that Kihika did not renounce her U.S. citizenship before contesting for the governor’s seat in the 2022 general election.
Kihika's prolonged absence from the county over the past five months had sparked widespread concern.