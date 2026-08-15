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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Susan Kihika

Police: End political goonism or face the law
News

Police: End political goonism or face the law

NPS spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga said the recent incidents threaten national cohesion, undermine public order and infringe on Kenyans' constitutional rights to freely associate, assemble and engage in political activities.

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