Governor Kihika launches Sh162.9m bursary for 28,678 students

Nakuru governor has launched the second tranche of the 2025/26 financial year county bursary programme, allocating Sh162.9 million to support 28,678 students in universities, colleges, secondary schools, vocational training centres and special schools across the county.

Governor Susan Kihika launched the disbursement at Githoko-ini Grounds in Mau Narok, saying the funding was part of the county government's efforts to reduce financial barriers to education and ensure that learners from disadvantaged households can continue with their studies.

The latest allocation brings the total amount distributed through the county bursary programme in the 2025/26 financial year to approximately Sh446 million, following an earlier disbursement of Sh284.48 million to 57,231 students.

In a statement shared on Wednesday, Kihika said the latest funding would benefit learners across all sub-counties, adding that the county would conduct further launches to distribute bursaries in the respective areas.

“Launched the second tranche of the 2025/26 Financial Year Nakuru County Bursary, amounting to Sh162,933,052, at Githoko-ini Grounds in Mau Narok, reaffirming my commitment to ensuring that no child is left behind in education. A total of 28,678 students from universities, colleges, secondary schools, vocational training centres and special schools across all sub-counties will benefit,” she said.

The second tranche follows the first round of bursary allocations earlier in the financial year, which provided Sh284,480,397 to 57,231 students. Combined, the two disbursements amount to Sh446,413,449, supporting learners at different levels of education.

The programme is intended to ease the cost of education for families facing financial constraints, including expenses that can prevent students from enrolling, remaining in school or completing their training.

Kihika said she had received testimonies from parents and bursary beneficiaries highlighting the importance of financial assistance in enabling learners to pursue education.

Beyond the bursary programme, the governor highlighted other county initiatives targeting early childhood education and vocational training.

She said the county had introduced fortified porridge in all public early childhood development education (ECDE) centres, employed 498 ECDE teachers, supplied learning materials and constructed classrooms to improve access to early learning.

The county has also expanded vocational training opportunities and provides Sh30,000 in capitation for learners enrolled in vocational training centres.

Kihika announced that the county would introduce free school uniforms for all learners in public ECDE centres from January 2027, adding to the support measures aimed at reducing the financial burden on parents.

She also raised concerns about child labour, the consumption of illicit alcohol and school absenteeism in Mau Narok, urging young people to pursue vocational training as an alternative pathway to skills development and employment.

During the event, Kihika outlined development initiatives in Mau Narok covering water supply, healthcare, infrastructure, agriculture, trade and environmental conservation.

She encouraged residents to apply for low-interest loans through the county's Sh100 million Wezesha Fund, which is intended to support economic activities and provide financing opportunities for residents.

The governor said the county would continue engaging communities across its sub-counties as it implements education support and development programmes.

The bursary launch was attended by County Secretary Samuel Mwaura, Chief of Staff Peter Ketyenya, members of the county executive committee and chief officers.

The county bursary programme forms part of local government efforts to support access to education, particularly for households that may struggle to meet school fees and other learning-related expenses.

However, the latest allocation will need to be assessed alongside the number of applicants and the amounts awarded to individual learners to establish how far the funding meets demand across the county.