Government urges Kenyans to shun violence, uphold rule of law

The government has called on Kenyans to embrace responsible citizenship and exercise their constitutional rights peacefully, warning that violence, destruction of property and lawlessness threaten national stability and undermine years of development gains.

Speaking during the Prize Giving Day at Chinga Boys Senior School in Nyeri County on Friday, Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration Raymond Omollo said the country's progress depends not only on government policies but also on citizens' willingness to act responsibly and uphold democratic values.

Omollo said respect for the rule of law remains fundamental to safeguarding Kenya's democracy, economic growth and social stability.

“Responsible citizenship and respect for the rule of law remain critical to safeguarding Kenya’s democracy, stability and economic progress,” he said.

He emphasized that constitutional freedoms must be exercised responsibly and with consideration for the rights of others.

“The Constitution guarantees every Kenyan the right to express themselves, to demonstrate, to picket and to petition public authorities. However, those rights must be exercised peacefully, lawfully and in a manner that respects the rights and safety of others,” he said.

The remarks come at a time when the country has witnessed increased political tensions and public demonstrations in several areas.

Omollo strongly condemned violence, looting, destruction of businesses and attacks on innocent citizens, saying criminal activities should never be disguised as the exercise of constitutional rights.

“There is a clear distinction between peaceful demonstrations and criminal acts. Burning businesses, looting property, attacking fellow citizens and destroying public infrastructure does not advance any cause. It only undermines the livelihoods of hardworking Kenyans and weakens the foundations upon which our nation is built,” he said.

He reaffirmed the government's commitment to protecting constitutional freedoms while maintaining law and order, adding that security agencies will continue facilitating lawful civic engagement while taking decisive action against criminal elements.

The Principal Secretary also urged political leaders, parents, teachers, religious leaders and communities to play an active role in promoting peace, responsibility and national unity.

“As we build our country, let us choose dialogue over destruction, responsibility over recklessness and unity over division. The values we demonstrate today will shape the character of the next generation and determine the future of our nation,” he said.

Beyond matters of security and governance, Omollo highlighted the government's continued investment in education, describing it as a key driver of national development and social transformation.

He noted that education remains the largest beneficiary of the national budget, with more than Sh740 billion allocated in the current financial year, an increase from approximately Sh500 billion when the Kenya Kwanza administration took office.

According to the Principal Secretary, the increased investment reflects the government's belief that education is the most effective tool for creating opportunities and reducing inequality.

“Education is the greatest equaliser. It is through education that we equip our young people with the knowledge, skills and values they need to build a better future for themselves and for the country,” he said.

Omollo said the government has also expanded investments in school infrastructure to support the transition to Senior School under the Competency-Based Education framework.

He observed that learners possess diverse talents and abilities, making it necessary for the education system to provide multiple pathways for students to achieve their potential.

The Principal Secretary further cited bursaries provided through the National Government Constituencies Development Fund and other support programmes as critical interventions aimed at ensuring children from disadvantaged backgrounds remain in school.

Addressing students directly, Omollo challenged them to cultivate strong values alongside academic excellence.

“Knowledge alone is not enough. Character matters. Integrity matters. Discipline matters. Respect matters. The future belongs not only to those who are educated but also to those who are responsible,” he said.

He urged learners to avoid drugs, alcohol, substance abuse, bullying and other harmful behaviours that could jeopardise their futures.

Omollo also underscored the importance of school safety, describing educational institutions as spaces where future leaders are nurtured and prepared to contribute meaningfully to society.

“Our schools must remain safe spaces. No parent should have to worry about the safety of their child while they are in school. As we invest in infrastructure and learning resources, we must also invest in mentorship, guidance and positive engagement with our children,” he said.

The Principal Secretary said recent incidents in some schools had underscored the need for stronger collaboration among parents, teachers, school administrators and communities to create safe learning environments.

He commended Chinga Boys Senior School for its contribution to academic excellence, leadership development and character formation, expressing confidence that the institution would continue producing responsible leaders.

“The nation we build tomorrow depends on the character, discipline and sense of responsibility we nurture today. That is why education, school safety and responsible citizenship must remain a shared responsibility for all Kenyans,” he said.

Principal Secretary for Energy Alex Wachira and other local leaders also attended the event.