Murkomen warns against violence ahead of Gen Z protest anniversary

Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has issued a strong warning over planned activities linked to the upcoming second anniversary of the 2024 Gen Z-led anti-Finance Bill protests, cautioning that any attempt to turn the commemorations into violence, destruction, or criminal activity will be met with firm government action. His remarks come amid rising political tension and mobilisation ahead of June 25 remembrance events expected across the country.

Speaking during the funeral of Zipporah Kosgey, wife to former Tinderet MP Henry Kosgey, at Kipkoror village in Nandi Hills Constituency on June 19, 2026, Murkomen said some political actors were allegedly exploiting young people to destabilise the country under the cover of protest activity.

“Some politicians who failed to find fault with this year’s Finance Bill just want to cause chaos next week. These people are misusing other people’s children, yet neither they nor their children turn up in those demonstrations. They pay others to do it for them,” he noted.

He stressed that while the Constitution protects the right to peaceful assembly under Article 37, that right does not extend to criminal conduct during protests, including destruction of property, attacks on police stations, or looting.

Murkomen said the state will not tolerate any acts of violence during demonstrations and warned that those involved will face legal consequences without exception.

“Those who will burn police stations, loot, destroy government property and attack law-abiding citizens will be met with the full force of the law,” he stated.

He further added that government efforts to compensate victims of previous protest-related incidents should not be misunderstood as tolerance for unlawful behaviour during public gatherings.

The Interior CS maintained that lawful protests will continue to be protected, but insisted that security agencies will act decisively against groups that disguise criminal activity as demonstrations. He said state institutions remain on high alert as the June 25 anniversary approaches.

President William Ruto has also weighed in on the matter, urging citizens to maintain normal economic activity during the period marking the second anniversary of the 2024 protests. Speaking at the National Productivity and Performance Conference at State House, Nairobi, he called on Kenyans to avoid disruptions to work, schooling, business, and farming activities.

His remarks align with growing concern within government over potential unrest linked to planned commemorations of the protests, which in 2024 left at least 67 people dead.

Opposition leaders have announced plans for remembrance activities on June 25, including marches, vigils, and public gatherings in honour of those who lost their lives during the protests.

Siaya Governor James Orengo has called for a march to Parliament Buildings and nationwide vigils. At the same time, leaders including Martha Karua, Edwin Sifuna, and Kalonzo Musyoka have backed peaceful remembrance events and renewed calls for compensation for families affected by the 2024 violence.

Their position has added to the political sensitivity surrounding the anniversary, with both government and opposition figures publicly urging restraint while maintaining sharply different interpretations of the planned activities.

Security agencies have intensified preparations ahead of the June 25 events, with increased monitoring and coordination expected in major towns and cities. Authorities have warned against any attempts to infiltrate peaceful gatherings with criminal intent.

The government has maintained that while constitutional freedoms will be respected, any breach of peace or attack on public infrastructure will be met with immediate enforcement action.

As the country approaches the anniversary date, both state and opposition leaders continue to appeal for calm, even as tensions remain high over how the commemoration will unfold.