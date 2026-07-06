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Analyst: MPs who avoid Finance Bill 2026 voting should not seek re-election
Speaking on Radio Generation on Monday, Kinuthia said lawmakers should take clear positions on major national issues rather than sidestep politically sensitive votes.
Speaking on Radio Generation on Monday, Kinuthia said lawmakers should take clear positions on major national issues rather than sidestep politically sensitive votes.
The Finance Bill, 2026 was approved in the National Assembly after 122 MPs backed it, 40 rejected it, and none abstained. However, a much larger number, 187 MPs including Nyoro, were not present during the vote, raising concern over attendance during a critical economic decision.