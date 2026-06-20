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Wetang’ula calls for unity, urges Kenyans to shun divisive politics

News · Bradley Bosire ·
Wetang’ula calls for unity, urges Kenyans to shun divisive politics
National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula speaking during a fundraiser in Likoni, Mombasa County on June 20, 2026. PHOTO/HANDOUT
In Summary

The National Assembly Speaker said Kenya’s interests must always take precedence over individual ambitions, stressing that leadership should be exercised with humility and a commitment to nation-building.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula has called on Kenyans to reject divisive politics and embrace national unity, saying the country's progress depends on leaders and citizens working together beyond ethnic and political differences.

Speaking during a fundraiser in Likoni, Mombasa County, Wetang’ula said Kenya’s interests must always take precedence over individual ambitions, stressing that leadership should be exercised with humility and a commitment to nation-building.

“Kenya is bigger than any individual and their ambitions, and anointed leadership comes from God. Our focus must remain on uniting the country and building bridges as we work towards uplifting the nation’s status,” he said.

The Speaker made the remarks while presiding over a fundraising event organized at the invitation of Likoni MP Mishi Mboko.

The funds were raised to support the purchase of a bus for the Salute Community Based Organization (CBO), a local group involved in community empowerment initiatives.

Wetang’ula used the occasion to urge political leaders to promote healthy competition and tolerance, noting that elections should not become a source of division among Kenyans.

“Divisive and ethnic-driven politics must be shunned. We should practice good hygiene in politics, where we battle at the ballot and embrace the losers so that we focus on moving the country forward,” he said.

His remarks come at a time when political leaders across the country have increasingly called for national cohesion and issue-based politics as Kenya prepares for future electoral contests.

The Speaker also highlighted the critical role played by women’s groups and community-based organizations in driving economic and social transformation at the grassroots level. He said empowering women remains one of the most effective ways of improving livelihoods and strengthening communities.

“Across the country, women continue to demonstrate that when they are empowered economically and socially, they become catalysts for positive change within their families and communities,” Wetang’ula said.

He added that initiatives aimed at supporting women and community groups should be encouraged, describing them as investments in national development.

“Supporting such initiatives is an investment in stronger households, better livelihoods, and a prosperous nation,” he said.

The fundraiser brought together local leaders, residents, and members of the beneficiary organization, with participants underscoring the importance of community-driven development projects in improving opportunities and enhancing social welfare at the grassroots level.

Tags

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula Mombasa County National unity Divisive politics Likoni MP Mishi Mboko

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