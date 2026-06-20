PS Omollo lauds women’s role in driving grassroots development in Homa Bay

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has emphasized the central role of women in driving community development, particularly in rural areas, where he said they remain key to household stability, enterprise growth, and grassroots transformation.

Speaking during the Rangwe Constituency Women Empowerment Program held at Asumbi Girls’ National School in Homa Bay County, Omollo called for expanded opportunities to enable women to thrive and participate meaningfully in national socio-economic development.

“Women play a vital role in driving community development, especially in rural areas where they remain central to household stability, enterprise and grassroots transformation,” he said.

He added that supporting women is a shared responsibility that aligns with Kenya’s broader development priorities.

“It is therefore our shared responsibility to expand opportunities that enable them to thrive, lead and contribute meaningfully to national socio-economic progress,” Omollo said.

The PS noted that the empowerment agenda is anchored in the government’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA), which focuses on community-led initiatives aimed at uplifting livelihoods at the grassroots level.

“This commitment aligns with the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA), which advances community-led initiatives that empower citizens at the grassroots,” he said.

Omollo further linked the initiative to the Broad-Based Government framework, saying it promotes collaboration across political and social divides to ensure inclusive development and shared prosperity.

He also commended female leadership in Homa Bay County, highlighting Governor Gladys Wanga and Rangwe MP Lilian Gogo as examples of women at the forefront of governance and development.

“It is also commendable that both the leadership of Homa Bay County under Governor Gladys Wanga and Rangwe Constituency under Hon. Dr. Lilian Gogo is in the hands of women, whose leadership continues to inspire and advance the empowerment agenda for the benefit of all,” he said.

Omollo noted that women-led leadership structures have continued to demonstrate effectiveness in advancing community-driven development programs and inspiring broader participation in governance.

He said he had joined other national and regional leaders for the empowerment programme, which aimed to strengthen women’s economic capacity and support grassroots initiatives in the region.

“Joined other national and regional leaders for the Rangwe Constituency Women Empowerment Program at Asumbi Girls’ National School in Rangwe Constituency, Homa Bay County,” he said.

The event brought together local leaders, women groups, and community stakeholders, with discussions centered on enhancing economic inclusion, strengthening household incomes, and promoting sustainable development at the community level.

Omollo reaffirmed the government’s commitment to policies that prioritize inclusivity and grassroots development as part of the broader national transformation agenda.