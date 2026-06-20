UAE grants 30-day visa grace period for Kenyans affected by flight disruptions

The Embassy of Kenya in Abu Dhabi has informed Kenyan nationals in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) of a 30-day visa grace period announced by the UAE government for individuals affected by recent regional flight disruptions.

In a notice, the Embassy said the temporary measure is aimed at helping affected residents either regularize their immigration status or leave the country without incurring overstay penalties.

“The Government of the UAE has announced a 30-day visa grace period for eligible individuals affected by recent regional flight disruptions. This is intended to enable affected individuals to regularize their residence status or depart the UAE without incurring overstay penalties,” the Embassy said.

The grace period is valid until July 9, 2026, and applies to eligible foreign nationals whose travel plans were disrupted, affecting their ability to renew visas or exit the country within the required timelines.

The Embassy has urged Kenyan citizens in the UAE to take immediate action to ensure compliance with immigration requirements and avoid penalties associated with overstaying.

“The grace period is valid until 9th July 2026. The Embassy therefore encourages all eligible Kenyans to take advantage of this opportunity to regularize their immigration status and remain in the UAE lawfully, or to make the necessary arrangements to depart the country before the deadline without attracting overstay fines,” the statement added.

Kenyan nationals have been advised to verify their visa status without delay and take appropriate steps, including renewal of residence permits, status adjustment, or arranging departure travel where necessary.

“Affected Kenyans are advised to check their visa status immediately and complete any required visa renewal, status change or departure procedures as soon as possible and no later than 9th July 2026,” the Embassy said.

The Embassy emphasized that compliance with the directive is essential to avoid legal and financial penalties, noting that the grace period offers a limited but important window for affected individuals to resolve their immigration status.

The advisory comes amid ongoing regional travel disruptions that have affected movement in and out of parts of the Middle East, prompting several governments to introduce temporary relief measures for foreign residents and visitors.

The Kenyan mission in Abu Dhabi reiterated its commitment to assisting citizens in the UAE and urged them to remain vigilant, monitor official updates, and adhere strictly to immigration regulations.

Kenyan authorities have also encouraged nationals abroad to maintain contact with their respective embassies for timely updates and consular assistance where needed.

The UAE government has not indicated any extension beyond the 30-day window, making the 9 July 2026 deadline critical for all affected individuals seeking to regularize their stay or exit the country without penalties.