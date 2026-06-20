Tanzania, Namibia agree to expand cooperation in trade, energy and blue economy

The President of the United Republic of Tanzania Samia Suluhu Hassan has announced that Tanzania and Namibia have agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation across key strategic sectors, including trade and investment, food security, the blue economy, natural gas, minerals, and livestock development.

Speaking during a joint press conference at State House in Dar es Salaam after bilateral talks with the President of Namibia Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, President Samia said the agreement is aimed at accelerating economic growth and improving livelihoods in both countries.

She noted that the discussions reaffirmed the strong political ties between the two nations and underscored the need to translate diplomatic relations into tangible economic outcomes.

“Tanzania and Namibia have agreed to strengthen cooperation in several strategic sectors, including food security, trade and investment, the Blue Economy, natural gas, minerals, and livestock development, to accelerate economic growth and improve the welfare of citizens in both countries,” she said.

President Samia called on private sector actors and business communities in both countries to take advantage of emerging opportunities to expand trade and investment, stressing that economic cooperation must be driven beyond government-to-government engagement.

She emphasized that stronger commercial partnerships would help deepen economic integration and ensure that bilateral relations directly benefit citizens.

On the Blue Economy, President Samia highlighted plans to enhance collaboration in marine resource management, fisheries development, fish processing, and other ocean-based industries.

She said both countries were committed to unlocking the full potential of their maritime resources to support sustainable growth.

The two leaders also agreed to strengthen cooperation in the natural gas and mining sectors through the exchange of expertise, technology transfer, and capacity-building initiatives.

President Samia said such collaboration would enable both countries to add value to their natural resources and promote industrial transformation.

In the livestock sector, she said Tanzania and Namibia would work together to improve production, trade, value addition, and food security, while also creating employment and increasing incomes for communities dependent on the sector.

Transport and connectivity also featured prominently in the discussions, with both sides exploring the possibility of introducing direct flights between the two countries.

President Samia said improved connectivity would facilitate travel, trade, tourism, and investment, while strengthening regional integration within the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

The Namibian government, she added, had also requested support in the form of Kiswahili teachers to promote the teaching of the language among public servants and other groups, as part of broader cultural and educational exchange efforts within the region.

President Samia further said the two countries had agreed to continue supporting each other in regional and international forums, including backing candidates for leadership positions in multilateral institutions.

She concluded by urging officials from both governments to ensure that all agreements reached are implemented effectively and within agreed timelines.

“We must ensure that what we have agreed upon is implemented efficiently so that it delivers meaningful and lasting benefits to the people of Tanzania and Namibia,” she said.