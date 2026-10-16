Ruto signs laws extending 8% fuel VAT relief and changing KRA funding
The two bills were presented to the President for assent at State Lodge, Eldoret on Friday, after being passed by the National Assembly.
The two bills were presented to the President for assent at State Lodge, Eldoret on Friday, after being passed by the National Assembly.
The taxman said the transactions enabled businesses to claim approximately Sh3.996 billion in input value-added tax (VAT) deductions, prompting investigations into the taxpayers who allegedly used the invoices to reduce their tax liabilities.
The Agriculture Cabinet Secretary said the Government was keen to resolve the VAT refund issue and would raise the matter with the Treasury.
The reminder covers several categories of tax obligations affecting businesses, landlords and individuals engaged in taxable activities
Income tax has taken the biggest cut, with the projected collection reduced by Sh78.6 billion from Sh1.384 trillion to Sh1.305 trillion. The income tax category, which includes corporate taxes paid on profits as well as Pay As You Earn (PAYE) deducted from workers' salaries and wages, remains the largest source of the expected revenue decline.
The negotiations, currently underway in New York under the United Nations Framework Convention on International Tax Cooperation, are seeking to reshape international tax rules by giving member states a greater role in deciding how multinational companies are taxed
In a statement released on Wednesday, the motorists' lobby described EPRA's decision as "an economic betrayal of Kenyans", arguing that it was the second consecutive monthly review in which motorists had been denied the full benefit of favourable international oil prices.
Speaking on Tuesday, Wandayi said Kenya's government-to-government (G2G) fuel import arrangement had shielded the country from supply disruptions and rising freight costs triggered by escalating military tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's busiest oil shipping routes.
KRA also surpassed its customs revenue target after collecting Sh988.8 billion against a target of Sh980.8 billion, achieving a performance rate of 100.8 per cent. Domestic revenue reached Sh1.851 trillion, equivalent to 93 per cent of the target for the financial year.
Deputy government spokesperson explained that some narratives presented during the debate were inaccurate and contributed to confusion about the actual contents of the Finance Bill 2026
The National Assembly passed the Finance Bill, 2026, in its Third Reading with 122 votes in favour against 40 nays. The vote is among efforts by the government to fund the Sh4.8 trillion budget for the 2026-27 fiscal year.
The decision keeps the products taxed at zero percent VAT, meaning no tax is added on sale, a move aimed at keeping them affordable and supporting local production.
Under the proposal, core transfer services will be exempt from VAT, while services such as cash handling, payment processing, settlement, merchant acquiring, gateway and aggregation services will still attract the tax.
With the latest position, the total tax burden on imported mobile phones is expected to ease only slightly, dropping to about 50 per cent from the current 54.5 per cent, rather than the sharp reduction that had been anticipated.
The State Department for Housing has asked Parliament to amend the Finance Bill, 2026, to allow KRA to recover unremitted Affordable Housing Levy deductions as civil debt. Affordable Housing Board officials cite enforcement gaps and unpaid amounts exceeding Sh100 billion.
Rigathi Gachgua argued that the government's projected expenditure of Sh4.82 trillion was disconnected from the realities facing ordinary citizens
KEPSA said the Finance Bill comes at a time when Kenya’s fiscal situation remains under pressure, with the National Treasury targeting Sh3.38 trillion in ordinary revenue collection for the 2025/2026 financial year. At the same time, businesses continue to face high production and operational costs.
Addressing the media on Monday , the CS said the government was correcting widespread misunderstanding of the proposals and insisted that many controversial measures circulating in public debate do not appear in the current Bill.
Speaking on Radio Generation on Monday, Oyoo said Kenyans were yet to receive a clear explanation on how fuel prices are determined and how each levy contributes to the final retail cost.
Speaking on Friday during the launch of the Cherangany Ecosystem Restoration Programme at Tebe Grounds, Kapyego Ward, Elgeyo-Marakwet County, he said Kenya had planted 1.7 billion trees and spent billions stabilising fuel prices, while urging citizens to protect both the economy and environment.
The President said the government was accelerating plans to reduce the country's dependence on imported fuel while cushioning consumers from the effects of one of the most severe disruptions in the global oil market in recent years.
According to Kindiki, Value Added Tax on petroleum products has been reduced from 16% as part of efforts to ease the burden on households and businesses facing rising living costs.
Chomba said the design of petroleum taxation means most of the money collected is already allocated to specific uses such as development projects and infrastructure financing, limiting any quick adjustments to ease consumer prices.
Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro proposes a four to six-month fuel relief package to cut 8% VAT on petroleum, reduce the Road Maintenance Levy, and inject Sh5 billion from the Fuel Stabilisation Fund to subsidise diesel prices.
He said government interventions had cushioned consumers and announced stakeholder talks led by President William Ruto’s appointees. He warned that demonstrations, looting, and anarchy cannot resolve the fuel crisis affecting households and industries nationwide.
Speaking during a Radio Generation interview on Monday, Otieno defended discussions around wealth tax, transparency, and accountability, arguing that Kenya’s taxation challenges are tied to weak public trust, poor service delivery, and limited transparency in public finance management.
Speaking on NTV Kenya on Monday, Mbadi said the government had already spent about Sh35 billion through fuel subsidies and tax reductions to cushion consumers from rising petroleum prices.
Odhiambo also raises issues with the proposed tax treatment of mitumba imports. The Bill introduces a new Section 12H in the Income Tax Act, which assumes a 5% profit on customs value and requires payment before goods are released by the Kenya Revenue Authority. She says this means a trader bringing in goods worth Sh1 million would pay Sh50,000 whether or not they make profit or loss, calling the approach unfair.
According to a public notice published on MyGov on April 28, 2026, the new system will see validated export values automatically prefilled under zero-rated supplies once the relevant export documents are issued by Customs.
The Ministry of Investments, Trade and Industry warns the Middle East crisis is disrupting maritime and air cargo routes, delaying shipments and raising freight and fuel costs, threatening billions in annual export revenue. Measures are underway to cushion exporters.