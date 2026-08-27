Samia reshuffles regional bosses, gives former MPs new roles
The changes were announced on August 27, 2026, through a statement from Chief Secretary Ambassador Moses Kusiluka and signed by State House Director of Communications Bakari Machumu.
The changes were announced on August 27, 2026, through a statement from Chief Secretary Ambassador Moses Kusiluka and signed by State House Director of Communications Bakari Machumu.
Opposition groups and religious organisations have said thousands of people were killed by security forces, while Western diplomats have estimated that between 1,000 and 2,000 people may have died.
Speaking during a joint press conference at State House in Dar es Salaam after bilateral talks with the President of Namibia Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, President Samia said the agreement is aimed at accelerating economic growth and improving livelihoods in both countries.
Speaking on Radio Generation on Wednesday, Mutemi said growing economic frustration, suppression of dissent, and limited political reform are quietly eroding public trust, setting the stage for a legitimacy crisis that could destabilize the country’s political order.
Tsehai condemned the arrests of Chadema's Director of Communications and Publicity, Brenda Rupia, and party official Leonard Magere. She described their detentions as part of a broader crackdown on dissent.
"If we have wronged you in any way, please forgive us. Our friends from Uganda, if we have wronged you in any way, please forgive us," Ruto said.