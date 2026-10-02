Manchester City appeals ruling over Premier League financial breaches
The club was found guilty of all charges relating to alleged breaches between the 2009-10 and 2017-18 seasons.
The club was found guilty of all charges relating to alleged breaches between the 2009-10 and 2017-18 seasons.
The arrangement also covers Kenyan nationals and their family members with ordinary passports who hold residence permits issued by Japan, South Korea, Australia, Canada, Singapore or New Zealand
The initiative, spearheaded by the Diaspora Investment Support Office (DISO) under the State Department for Diaspora Affairs, seeks to establish a database of Kenyan diaspora members interested in investing in the country
The policy, which took effect on June 25, 2026, allows qualifying Kenyans residing in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union countries, Canada, Australia, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, and New Zealand to obtain either a 14-day or 60-day visa upon arrival at airports in Dubai or Abu Dhabi
The grace period is valid until July 9, 2026, and applies to eligible foreign nationals whose travel plans were disrupted, affecting their ability to renew visas or exit the country within the required timelines.
Officials are investigating the source of the strike. The country's defence ministry said three drones had entered the UAE from the "western border direction".
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky suggested a follow-up meeting could take place as soon as next week, a timeline later confirmed by a US official, who said the next round is set for Sunday.