Taifa Care reforms expand support for sickle cell patients across the country

A renewed government drive is reshaping how Sickle Cell Disease is prevented, diagnosed and managed in the country, with health officials rolling out expanded Taifa Care reforms aimed at improving access to quality and affordable services for affected patients.

Principal Secretary for Medical Services Dr. Ouma Oluga said the reforms are strengthening access to care through improved health financing, stronger primary healthcare services, digital health systems, and better availability of essential medicines and medical products.

He made the remarks on Saturday during the national commemoration of World Sickle Cell Day 2026 held at Bunyala TVET College in Budalangi, Busia County, where health officials, county leaders, development partners and community representatives gathered to mark the day and push for stronger action against the disease.

“This year’s theme, ‘Closing the Survival Gap: Equity in Sickle Cell Disease,’ aligns with Kenya’s Universal Health Coverage agenda by promoting equitable access to lifesaving services,” he said.

The Ministry of Health Headquarters in Nairobi. PHOTO/Handout

PS Oluga said the Taifa Care framework is already reshaping service delivery in the health sector, noting that as of June 8, 2026, 31.39 million Kenyans had registered with the Social Health Authority, with 9.01 million accessing services through the Primary Health Care Fund and 4.4 million through the Social Health Insurance Fund.

He explained that ongoing reforms in primary healthcare and digital health are improving early detection, patient follow-up and disease monitoring.

The PS also said plans are in progress to establish a National Sickle Cell Disease Registry to improve planning and patient outcomes.

Oluga raised concern over the burden of the disease, noting that about 14,000 children are born with Sickle Cell Disease annually in Kenya, with the highest cases reported in 17 high-burden counties.

He stressed that early diagnosis remains critical in reducing avoidable deaths among affected children.

“We must strengthen early diagnosis to ensure that children born with this condition are identified and linked to care as early as possible,” the PS said.

He added that the Ministry has developed key policy frameworks to guide prevention and management of the disease, while more than 7,000 infants have already been screened and linked to care through government and partner-supported programmes.

To strengthen community response, more than 800 healthcare workers, 700 Community Health Promoters and 215 Sickle Cell Champions have been trained to support awareness, early detection and patient care.

Oluga said the Social Health Authority benefit package now includes Red Blood Cell Exchange transfusion support of up to Sh 70,000 annually for eligible patients.

He also reaffirmed government commitment to uninterrupted access to essential medicines, diagnostic services, hydroxyurea and safe blood supplies.

He welcomed the launch of the IMARA Care Framework, a partnership between the Ministry of Health and Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies aimed at expanding access to safe blood and advanced transfusion services for Sickle Cell Disease patients.

PS Oluga also praised Busia County for being among the first counties selected for expansion of the PEN-Plus programme beyond the pilot phase, noting that it reflects efforts to decentralise specialised care.

The commemoration brought together national and county leaders, health workers, development partners and patient groups, all calling for stronger coordination and sustained investment to improve outcomes for people living with Sickle Cell Disease.