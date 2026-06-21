Major fire erupts at Gikomba Market as emergency teams respond

A major fire has broken out at Gikomba Market in Nairobi, destroying several business premises after reportedly starting at around 4:00 a.m., according to the Kenya Red Cross.

Emergency response teams remain on the ground as efforts continue to contain the blaze and assess the extent of the damage.

The Kenya Red Cross said the fire had affected several business premises, with significant damage already reported as emergency operations continue.

In an update on Sunday, the humanitarian agency said the fire was "believed to have started at around 4:00 a.m." and had "caused significant damage, with response efforts ongoing."

The organisation said it was working alongside other agencies on the ground to support those impacted by the incident.

"The Kenya Red Cross, alongside a multi-agency response team, is on the ground supporting emergency response efforts and assessing the needs of those affected," the statement said.

Authorities have not yet provided further details on the cause of the fire, while assessments of the scale of damage and the needs of affected people continue.

More to follow...