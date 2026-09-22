Property of unknown value destroyed as dawn fire hits Hill School in Eldoret
In a statement on Tuesday ,the Kenya Red Cross Society (KRCS) said the fire has since been contained and no injuries were reported.
In a statement on Tuesday ,the Kenya Red Cross Society (KRCS) said the fire has since been contained and no injuries were reported.
The seven, who are among 11 victims admitted to the intensive care unit at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH), have burns affecting more than 25 per cent of their bodies, according to the hospital.
Guy Kitoko Aloma, a cameraman for the Congolese National Radio and Television (RTNC), who was attending the wedding as a guest, was among those killed, according to the ACP.
The Kenya Red Cross said firefighting efforts were ongoing on Monday, with the Mombasa Fire Department, Kenya Ports Authority, Kenya Red Cross and County Government health ambulances deployed to the scene
The briefing to Parliament comes as lawmakers continue to examine the causes of recurring school unrest and the measures being taken to prevent similar incidents in learning institutions.
The party urged authorities to investigate the recurring blazes and strengthen safety measures in public markets, saying traders deserve secure business environments rather than repeated cycles of devastating losses
In an update on Sunday, the humanitarian agency said the fire was "believed to have started at around 4:00 a.m." and had "caused significant damage, with response efforts ongoing."
In a communication issued on June 4, 2026 the school assured families that the situation had been swiftly handled and that academic activities had continued uninterrupted.
Emergency teams contained the blaze, while security has been reinforced. KPS says findings will determine the cause and guide future safety measures in prison facilities across the country.
The incident, which occurred on Tuesday, left part of the facility damaged but did not result in injuries or loss of life.