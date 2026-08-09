Family demands justice after woman shot dead at Gikomba
Moreen, a mother of one from Pipeline Estate, died on Friday at Kenyatta National Hospital after four days of treatment.
Moreen, a mother of one from Pipeline Estate, died on Friday at Kenyatta National Hospital after four days of treatment.
Speaking on Monday after separate meetings with leaders of Grogon mechanics and Central Business District (CBD) traders, Sakaja acknowledged that the river restoration project has disrupted businesses but said the temporary inconvenience is necessary to deliver a cleaner, safer and more economically vibrant Nairobi.
The party urged authorities to investigate the recurring blazes and strengthen safety measures in public markets, saying traders deserve secure business environments rather than repeated cycles of devastating losses
In a statement shared on his social media pages, MP Yusuf Hassan described the incident as a heartbreaking tragedy that had devastated thousands of traders who depend on the market for their livelihoods.
Governor Sakaja said the blaze at Gikomba Market destroyed livelihoods and left traders counting heavy losses, adding that emergency teams were still assessing the full extent of the damage.
In a statement on Sunday, Odhiambo urged authorities to implement lasting measures, including proper market planning, stronger fire safety infrastructure and transparent investigations into repeated fire incidents.
In an update on Sunday, the humanitarian agency said the fire was "believed to have started at around 4:00 a.m." and had "caused significant damage, with response efforts ongoing."
The government reports ongoing work in roads, water supply, street lighting, and river regeneration, with thousands of traders set to benefit from a modernised Gikomba Market as part of wider efforts to improve the capital.
Speaking on Wednesday during the Maendeleo ya Wanawake forum at State House, he emphasised unity, the role of women in nation-building, and ongoing efforts to support small-scale traders through market infrastructure and grassroots economic programmes across Kenya.
Traders accused authorities of rolling out the relocation without proper engagement, despite their long presence at the market. They said decisions affecting their operations were being made without their input, raising concerns about fairness and transparency.
Their arrest followed detailed digital forensics conducted by Shauri Moyo detectives, which traced electronic footprints directly linking the duo to the September 2, 2025 fraud incident.
He pointed out that the fires cannot be brushed off as accidents, given how often they occur.
Traders at Gikomba Market are still waiting for a fire station that was supposed to protect them from the frequent infernos that have devastated their businesses for years.