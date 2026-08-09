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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Gikomba Market

Sakaja unveils plan for 1,200-vehicle garage to relocate Grogon mechanics
Nairobi

Sakaja unveils plan for 1,200-vehicle garage to relocate Grogon mechanics

Speaking on Monday after separate meetings with leaders of Grogon mechanics and Central Business District (CBD) traders, Sakaja acknowledged that the river restoration project has disrupted businesses but said the temporary inconvenience is necessary to deliver a cleaner, safer and more economically vibrant Nairobi.

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