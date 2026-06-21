Ruto pledges 15 ambulances, funding and new headquarters for St John Ambulance Kenya

President William Ruto, who is also the patron of St John Ambulance Kenya, has pledged increased government support for the organisation, including the provision of 15 new ambulances, annual funding and backing for a new headquarters as part of efforts to strengthen emergency response services across the country.

Speaking during the 95th St John Ambulance Annual Parade and Inspection at State House in Nairobi on Sunday, Ruto said the government will continue working closely with the Ministry of Health to improve emergency preparedness, expand ambulance coverage and enhance coordination of life-saving services nationwide.

He described St John Ambulance Kenya as a critical partner in responding to emergencies and reducing preventable deaths through rapid intervention and trained volunteers.

“I have instructed the Ministry of Health to buy an additional 15 ambulances for St John Ambulance Kenya,” he said, adding that the vehicles would be modern and integrated into the national emergency response system to improve response times and efficiency.

The President also announced support for the organisation's expansion plans, saying Parliament and the government would jointly finance the construction of a new headquarters in Nairobi's Upper Hill area.

"I have also engaged the Speaker of Parliament, and between St John's Ambulance Kenya and Parliament, you have agreed that you will surrender the small building you have near Parliament, and Parliament is going to give Sh300 million for you to be able to build your new headquarters," he said.

Ruto added that the government would provide an additional Sh200 million to support the project and ensure the organisation has a modern facility.

"We will also add, as the government of Kenya, an additional Sh200 million to make sure that you have a modern building," he said.

He also said the government would strengthen institutional capacity through policy and legislative reforms aimed at enhancing the organisation’s mandate.

The President further announced plans for sustained government financing, stating that from next year “we will provide as government a supporting budget of 100 million shillings every year,” while directing relevant agencies to fast-track approvals and reforms necessary to support the institution’s expansion and operations.

Ruto used the occasion to commend the organisation’s volunteers, praising their commitment to public service and their role in strengthening community-based emergency response.

He said the culture within St John Ambulance reflects discipline, sacrifice and a strong sense of national duty, especially among young volunteers who form the backbone of its operations.

He also linked the reforms to broader government efforts to improve emergency care under universal health coverage, saying no Kenyan should be denied timely medical attention during emergencies. He stressed that strengthening pre-hospital care systems remains central to reducing preventable deaths across the country.

The pledges come as the government seeks to modernise emergency response infrastructure and expand access to rapid medical assistance across Kenya, particularly in road safety and community health