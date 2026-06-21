Faith Odhiambo urges action to prevent repeated fires at Gikomba Market

Former Law Society of Kenya President Faith Odhiambo has called on leaders and relevant agencies to move beyond promises and take concrete action to address recurring fires at markets.

In a statement on Sunday, Odhiambo urged authorities to implement lasting measures, including proper market planning, stronger fire safety infrastructure and transparent investigations into repeated fire incidents.

Odhiambo spoke out following the latest fire incident at Nairobi's Gikomba Market, expressing concern over the repeated destruction caused by fires at one of the country's busiest trading centres.

"I am deeply saddened by the reports of yet another fire ravaging stalls at Gikomba Market this morning, leaving traders counting losses as their goods go up in flames," she said.

She described the impact of such incidents as devastating to ordinary Kenyans who depend on the market for their livelihoods.

"My heart goes out to every hardworking Kenyan whose livelihood has been wiped out overnight," she said, adding that no family should repeatedly be forced to recover from similar disasters while concerns over safety and accountability persist.

Odhiambo argued that repeated market fires require more than temporary responses and public assurances from authorities.

"Leaders and relevant agencies must move beyond promises to concrete action," she said.

She called for what she described as long-term and practical solutions to reduce the recurrence of such incidents, saying authorities should pursue "proper market planning, real fire safety infrastructure and transparent investigations into these recurring infernos that keep targeting one of Nairobi's most important economic hubs."

The former LSK president also expressed support for affected traders and called for measures aimed at helping victims recover from losses.

"Today, we stand in solidarity with Gikomba traders and commit to amplifying their cry for justice, compensation and meaningful reform so that never again finally means something," she said.

Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino also reacted to the Gikomba fire incident, expressing concern over the recurring fires at the market and the impact on traders.

"Another day, another fire at Gikomba. Can this just stop?" he said.

The Embakasi East lawmaker said the repeated fires continued to affect ordinary Kenyans who depend on the market for their livelihoods.

"It is a very sad morning to receive yet another report of a fire outbreak at Gikomba Market. Our mothers, fathers, brothers, and sisters wake up every day to work hard and put food on the table. I can only imagine the pain of traders returning to their businesses only to find ashes," he said.

He also sought to reassure residents, adding: "Do not worry, Nairobians. We will fix this mess. These fires at Gikomba Market will soon be a thing of the past."

Their remarks come after a major fire was reported at Gikomba Market in Nairobi on Sunday morning.

According to the Kenya Red Cross, the fire is believed to have started at around 4:00 a.m. and affected several business premises, causing significant damage.

Emergency response teams remained on the ground as containment efforts continued. The Kenya Red Cross said it was working alongside a multi-agency response team in supporting emergency operations and assessing the needs of those affected, while authorities had not yet provided further details on the cause of the fire.