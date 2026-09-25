Rescue efforts underway after buildings collapse into Migori mine shafts
Rescue efforts underway after buildings collapse into mine shafts in Migori
Rescue efforts underway after buildings collapse into mine shafts in Migori
In a statement on Monday, the Kenya Red Cross said it attended to the injured alongside a multi-agency response team following reports of the collapse.
The Former Kesses MP said education support would not be limited to technical training, adding that he would also target primary and secondary schools to improve literacy, enrollment and transition rates.
Guy Kitoko Aloma, a cameraman for the Congolese National Radio and Television (RTNC), who was attending the wedding as a guest, was among those killed, according to the ACP.
The circumstances that led to the collision had not been established.
The overnight attacks damaged apartment blocks, warehouses and industrial facilities, while a children's hospital was also affected. Emergency teams were searching through rubble for survivors, with two people rescued from damaged buildings
Largo was located after a resident heard her calling for help from under the rubble and alerted emergency workers. A small camera was then used to confirm her position and guide the rescue effort.
According to the Health CS, the centre will use a single national platform to provide 24-hour ambulance dispatch, intelligent call management, clinical triage, real-time ambulance tracking and coordination with health facilities.
The fatalities were a Danish pilot and a Greek fire service liaison officer. A British pilot and another Greek co-ordinator on the second helicopter survived.
Witnesses said the fire started near the stage, quickly cutting off electricity and filling the premises with thick smoke as terrified customers rushed for safety.
The blaze started near the stage of the bar in the popular Chatuchak district, then spread rapidly, cutting power and engulfing the room with smoke, eyewitnesses say.
Some of those who lost their lives were discovered inside vehicles that had been swallowed by the fast-moving blaze. While witnesses believe a fallen power line sparked the fire before it spread into nearby woodland, officials have not confirmed what triggered the disaster
The President said the centre would become a major milestone in Kenya's healthcare and emergency response system and position the country among a small number of African nations with a nationally coordinated ambulance dispatch network.