Orengo calls for peaceful June 25 Gen Z commemorations, says police must protect rights

Siaya Governor James Orengo has called for the peaceful handling of the planned June 25 Gen Z commemorations, urging the government to provide security and protect the rights of demonstrators.

Orengo said the events were initiated by grieving families and should be treated as lawful commemorations rather than political gatherings.

Speaking in Kisumu on Sunday, Orengo said the demonstrations were not political mobilisations but memorial activities organised by parents and relatives of those who lost loved ones during the anti-tax protests.

"It was a petition presented by the mothers. The notice was also presented by the mothers, so that the demonstrations on the 25th is a demonstration of commemoration called upon by these unfortunate mothers who lost their loved ones," he said.

The Siaya governor stressed that those planning to take part in the events should not face intimidation or restrictions, arguing that constitutional rights to peaceful assembly should be protected.

"They should not be threatening and intimidating those who want to hold demonstrations," he said.

Orengo said people giving notice of demonstrations were acting within the law and that it was the responsibility of security agencies to ensure order and public safety.

"We know when somebody goes to give a notice of a demonstration, that demonstration is being given in accordance with the law and the requirement under the law that if somebody gives a notice, the police are required to give protection and protect the rights of those who are demonstrating," he said.

He further called on authorities to ensure that the commemorations proceed peacefully and without violence.

"It is the responsibility of President Ruto to make sure that these demonstrations take place in accordance with the law, and that security is provided and peace is observed," he added.

Orengo also urged Kenyans to honour those who died, were injured or suffered losses during the protests, either by participating in the commemorations or observing the day from their homes.

"I am pleading with Kenyans to either take part in the demonstrations or mark that day from their homes," he said.

The governor further raised concerns over justice and accountability for victims, arguing that compensation alone could not replace responsibility for the events that occurred.

His remarks come after parents and families of victims of the 2024 anti-Finance Bill protests on June 13 formally issued a notice to the Inspector General of Police ahead of planned June 25 commemorations.

The families said the processions are intended to honour lives lost during the demonstrations and continue calls for justice and accountability.

As the June 25 anniversary approaches, leaders have expressed differing views on how the day should be observed. While some have urged Kenyans to participate in commemorative activities and renew calls for justice and accountability for victims of the 2024 protests, others have encouraged the public to continue with normal routines and avoid disruptions to businesses, schools and workplaces.

President William Ruto has also cautioned against any actions that could lead to disorder, warning against attempts to cause chaos, destroy property or interrupt daily activities under the banner of marking the anniversary.