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Jubilee Live Free Race targets 5,500 riders in 2026 edition

Sports · Samuel Otieno ·
Jubilee Live Free Race targets 5,500 riders in 2026 edition
(L-R) Jubilee Group Marketing and Corporate Communications Manager Peter Kibe with Team Syke Cyclist Bullet Macharia and Grand Nairobi Bike Race Logistics Manager Grace Wambui during the launch of the sixth edition Jubilee Live Free Race on June 20, 2026 PHOTO/Handout
In Summary

Organisers expect more than 5,500 participants to take part in this year’s event, up from 3,387 recorded last year, reflecting growing interest among cycling clubs, corporate teams, recreational riders, and first-time participants.

Jubilee Group and the Grand Nairobi Bike Race (GNBR) on Saturday launched the sixth edition of the Jubilee Live Free Race, set for September 27, 2026, at Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi.

Organisers expect more than 5,500 participants to take part in this year’s event, up from 3,387 recorded last year, reflecting growing interest among cycling clubs, corporate teams, recreational riders, and first-time participants.

The 2026 edition will feature a redesigned race route along the Southern Bypass and a new two-lap format for the main 72km category aimed at improving the riding experience.

Jubilee Group has increased its sponsorship to Sh25 million from Sh20 million last year to support the growth of the event and its focus on wellness, inclusion, and sustainable mobility.

“We have witnessed the evolution of Jubilee Live Free Race into a powerful movement that promotes cycling and community engagement across East Africa,” said Caroline Ndungu, Group Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications at Jubilee Insurance.

“As a brand committed to promoting inclusivity, wellness, and financial security, this partnership allows us to bring that purpose to life in a very tangible way. This year’s edition will be even more exciting, deepening cycling camaraderie while creating meaningful conversations around investment, healthy living, and overall wellbeing,” she added.

(L-R)Team Syke Cyclist Bullet Macharia with Jubilee Group Marketing and Corporate Communications Manager Peter Kibe, Head of Strategy Eugene Otieno and Grand Nairobi Bike Race Director Desmond Momanyi during the launch of the sixth edition Jubilee Live Free Race on June 20, 2026. PHOTO/Handout

The race will feature several categories, including the 72km main race and team race, 36km para-cycling and Black Mamba category, a 20km family fun ride, and a 2km kiddies race.

Organisers said participants will benefit from enhanced safety measures, including medical response teams, mobile bike repair units, hydration points, and traffic management along the route.

Each registered participant will also receive outpatient medical cover for race-related injuries as part of the registration package.

A total prize pool of KES 4 million will be awarded to winners across competitive categories.

“The future of cycling in Kenya is incredibly exciting. What we are seeing today is the foundation of a movement that can transform how people think about sport, wellness and mobility,” said Grand Nairobi Bike Race Director Desmond Momanyi.

“Cycling is becoming part of how people live, commute and connect, and the Jubilee Live Free Race continues to provide a platform that reflects that evolution,” he added.

Registration for the event is now open.

Tags

Uhuru Gardens Grand Nairobi Bike Race Jubilee Group Jubilee Live Free Race

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