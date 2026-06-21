Kinyamal stuns Loti to retain 800m title at Commonwealth Games trials
The 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games 800m gold medallist repeated the feat in 2022 in Birmingham and is now aiming for a third gold medal in Glasgow at this year’s Games, scheduled for July 23 to August 2 in Scotland.
Wycliffe Kinyamal stunned African champion Kelvin Loti in a gripping finish to reclaim the 800m national title during the Athletics Kenya/Commonwealth Games trials at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi, as he now targets a third consecutive Commonwealth Games gold medal.
The 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games 800m gold medallist repeated the feat in 2022 in Birmingham and is now aiming for a third gold medal in Glasgow at this year’s Games, scheduled for July 23 to August 2 in Scotland.
“The competition was tough, but I persevered and was able to finish first. I am happy about that,” Kinyamal said.
The two-time Commonwealth champion also revealed that he had been battling back problems in the build-up to the championships.
“I haven’t trained for two weeks because I had some back problems. I came into the trials with that same problem, and I was just gauging my body. I am happy that I was still able to win the race,” he added.
At Nyayo National Stadium on Saturday, Kinyamal clocked 1:44.58 to edge out African champion Kelvin Loti, who finished just four hundredths of a second behind in 1:44.62. Nicholas Kiplagat completed the podium in 1:45.18.
All eyes will now be on Glasgow as the veteran 800m runner aims to make history by winning a third consecutive Commonwealth Games gold medal.
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