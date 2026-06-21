Kinyamal stuns Loti to retain 800m title at Commonwealth Games trials

Wycliffe Kinyamal stunned African champion Kelvin Loti in a gripping finish to reclaim the 800m national title during the Athletics Kenya/Commonwealth Games trials at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi, as he now targets a third consecutive Commonwealth Games gold medal.

The 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games 800m gold medallist repeated the feat in 2022 in Birmingham and is now aiming for a third gold medal in Glasgow at this year’s Games, scheduled for July 23 to August 2 in Scotland.

“The competition was tough, but I persevered and was able to finish first. I am happy about that,” Kinyamal said.

The two-time Commonwealth champion also revealed that he had been battling back problems in the build-up to the championships.

“I haven’t trained for two weeks because I had some back problems. I came into the trials with that same problem, and I was just gauging my body. I am happy that I was still able to win the race,” he added.

At Nyayo National Stadium on Saturday, Kinyamal clocked 1:44.58 to edge out African champion Kelvin Loti, who finished just four hundredths of a second behind in 1:44.62. Nicholas Kiplagat completed the podium in 1:45.18.

All eyes will now be on Glasgow as the veteran 800m runner aims to make history by winning a third consecutive Commonwealth Games gold medal.