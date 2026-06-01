Wanyonyi comes second in Rabat after Burgin

Sports · Shadrack Andenga ·
Wanyonyi comes second in Rabat after Burgin
Kenyan runner Emmanuel Wanyonyi. PHOTO/World Athletics
In Summary

Wanyonyi, making his highly anticipated 2026 outdoor 800m season debut, finished in second place a second later than the British, Burgin, while Algeria's Slimane Moula crossed the line third in 1:43.73.

Kenya's Emmanuel Wanyonyi on Sunday at the Prince Moualley Sports Complex, finished second in the men's 800m with 1:43.56 behind Britain's Burgin, who clocked 1:42.98 during the Rabat Diamond League in Morocco.

Wanyonyi, making his highly anticipated 2026 outdoor 800m season debut, finished in second place a second later than the British, Burgin, while Algeria's Slimane Moula crossed the line third in 1:43.73.

The Paris 2024 Olympics gold medalist and 2025 world champion in 800m, will be looking to qualify for the upcoming Glasgow Commonwealth Games in June this year, an intention that he clearly demonstrated during the Kip Keino Classic while racing in the unfamiliar 1,5000 m back in April.

"I will continue with the 800 m this season, but will also be doubling up with the 1,500m," Wanyonyi told Radio Generation during the Kipkeino Classic.

"My goal this year is to go to the Commonwealth Games, then next year we have the World Championships in Beijing and a year later the summer Olympics games in Los Angeles, so the calendar has just begun and it's pretty busy and congested," he added.

Wanyonyi's 2026 season began in Nairobi during the Kipkeino classic back in April, clocking 3:34.11, to win the 1,500 m and now in Rabat, his first 800 m of the season, he has finished at an impressive second position.

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Morocco Emmanuel Wanyonyi AK Rabat Diamond League

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