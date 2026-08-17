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Radio Generation Kenya

Nyayo Stadium

Nyayo Stadium bursts into colour as Kenyans celebrate 62nd Jamhuri Day
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Nyayo Stadium bursts into colour as Kenyans celebrate 62nd Jamhuri Day

The arrival of President William Ruto added to the rising energy. He stepped out of a black suit from his motorcade, which had moved from State House to the stadium in about fifteen minutes. He was welcomed by Chief of Defence Forces General Charles Kahariri before taking a full ceremonial lap around the stadium in the open-top car.

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LIVE: Kenya marks 62nd Jamhuri Day
News

LIVE: Kenya marks 62nd Jamhuri Day

Jamhuri Day is a national holiday in Kenya, celebrated on 12 December each year. “Jamhuri,” the Swahili word for “republic,” marks the day Kenya gained independence on 12 December 1963.

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