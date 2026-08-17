Gor Mahia clinch Green Legacy Cup after penalty shootout win
The match ended 2-2 after regulation time, forcing a shootout in which Gor held their nerve to secure the trophy.
The match ended 2-2 after regulation time, forcing a shootout in which Gor held their nerve to secure the trophy.
In a video message, Ruto said the Junior Starlets had earned the opportunity to compete for another World Cup and challenged Kenyans to play their part by showing up in large numbers to support the team.
The 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games 800m gold medallist repeated the feat in 2022 in Birmingham and is now aiming for a third gold medal in Glasgow at this year’s Games, scheduled for July 23 to August 2 in Scotland.
Ruto dismissed fears of instability, insisting that Kenya is strong enough to manage political competition without falling into division or violence.
DCI Queens opened their Kenya Cup Second Edition campaign with a 3–0 win over Nairobi Prisons at Nyayo Stadium, led by MVP Caroline Jeruto, as focus now shifts to a key clash with KCB.
Kenya Railways plans a new commuter line linking Nairobi CBD, Nyayo National Stadium and Talanta Sports City, reclaiming encroached land to ease AFCON 2027 travel and cut matchday congestion.
According to the filing, Wamatangi argued that regular rent payments had been made and accepted throughout the lease period, confirming the existence of a lawful tenancy.
This year, Jamhuri Day celebrations were part of a broader themed week from December 8 to 11, focusing on “Tourism, Wildlife, Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE).”
The arrival of President William Ruto added to the rising energy. He stepped out of a black suit from his motorcade, which had moved from State House to the stadium in about fifteen minutes. He was welcomed by Chief of Defence Forces General Charles Kahariri before taking a full ceremonial lap around the stadium in the open-top car.
Jamhuri Day is a national holiday in Kenya, celebrated on 12 December each year. “Jamhuri,” the Swahili word for “republic,” marks the day Kenya gained independence on 12 December 1963.
According to the advisory, traffic approaching the stadium from Langata Road will be diverted at the Madaraka Roundabout, with vehicles redirected toward the Lusaka Road Roundabout.
The President called on citizens to rally behind local talent, including the Harambee Starlets, who are competing in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Gambia.
The flag-covered casket left in a private hearse, flanked by military escorts, as security officers watched silently.
Preparations were also underway for Saturday’s State Funeral at Nyayo National Stadium, which is expected to draw global attention and high-level delegations from across the world. Police said that about 10,000 officers had been mobilized to ensure order during the event.
Nairobi’s head of traffic operations, Joseph Chirchir, announced road closures around the stadium to control movement and advised motorists to use alternative routes through Bunyala Road to access the city centre.
The two were filmed on September 20, 2025, mishandling and mocking the Kenyan flag during the match between Kenya Police FC and Mogadishu City FC, which ended 3–1 in favour of the hosts.
Kenya's Police FC win their CAF Champions League match against Somalia's Mogadishu City Club. The Kenyans side won the match 3-1.