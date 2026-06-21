Two killed in Nairobi's Gikomba Market fire - Governor Sakaja

Two people have been confirmed dead following a fire incident that occurred on Sunday, June 21, 2026, in Nairobi County. The fatalities were confirmed by Nairobi Governor, Johnson Sakaja in a statement.

Governor Sakaja said the blaze at Gikomba Market destroyed livelihoods and left traders counting heavy losses, adding that emergency teams were still assessing the full extent of the damage.

"To the people of Gikomba, poleni sana. A devastating early morning fire tore through the market, destroying the livelihoods of thousands of hard-working traders who form the backbone of our city's economy. Tragically, this fire cost lives. It is with profound grief that I confirm two fatalities: one adult male and one adult female. At this hour, the victims are yet to be formally identified," he said.

Sakaja extended condolences to the bereaved families, saying, “We stand with you in this dark hour.”

Several residents who sustained minor injuries received on-site treatment from county ambulance teams and the Kenya Red Cross. The governor also confirmed injuries among emergency personnel.

“I want to commend the bravery of our firefighters who fought back the flames under extreme pressure. Sadly, four of our gallant crew members were injured in the line of duty.”

He further condemned attacks on first responders, noting disruptions during early containment efforts.

“However, I must also express condemnation of the lawless, unprovoked attacks directed at first responders. A National Youth Service (NYS) fire engine was stoned and forcibly turned away by rowdy youth, severely disrupting early containment efforts.”

Sakaja said the county had deployed additional support, including water bowsers from the Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company (NCWSC), to reinforce firefighting operations.

He added that the county government is engaging market leadership and local officials, and confirmed that recovery and enumeration efforts are already underway.

“My administration is already reviewing immediate logistical mechanisms to support your recovery and help you rebuild. We will not abandon you,” he said.

He also sought to calm fears of displacement, assuring traders that no one would be evicted and that they would be allowed to rebuild in their original spaces as modernization efforts continue.

The county government reiterated its commitment to recovery, coordination, and continued engagement with affected traders and stakeholders to restore livelihoods and stability at Gikomba Market.