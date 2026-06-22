US-Iran talks in Switzerland end with 60-day roadmap and regional de-escalation mechanisms

US-Iran talks at the Lake Lucerne Summit in Switzerland have ended with what mediators described as "encouraging progress", including a new 60-day roadmap aimed at reaching a final agreement and mechanisms designed to reduce regional tensions.

The talks, held in Burgenstock under the framework of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), brought together representatives from the United States and Iran, with Qatar and Pakistan acting as mediators.

In a joint statement released on Sunday, the mediating parties said the summit had taken place in a "positive and constructive atmosphere" and had produced progress towards future negotiations.

"Encouraging progress has been made including the creation of a mechanism for further technical talks," the statement read.

As part of the agreements reached, the parties announced the formation of a High-Level Committee that will oversee the political direction of the mediation process.

Chief negotiators will regularly report to the committee and lead working groups focusing on nuclear matters, sanctions, and a monitoring and dispute resolution framework.

According to the statement, the committee "agreed upon a roadmap towards reaching a final deal within 60 days", paving the way for immediate technical discussions.

Negotiators also agreed to establish a communication channel aimed at reducing misunderstandings and preventing incidents during the negotiation period.

The line, the statement said, was intended "to avoid incidents and miscommunication with the aim of safe passage for commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz", one of the world's most strategically important shipping routes.

The summit also addressed wider regional security concerns. The parties agreed to create a de-confliction cell involving Lebanon and facilitated by the mediators.

The mechanism is intended "to ensure the adherence of the termination of military operations in Lebanon as per the MoU", according to the statement.

Technical discussions are expected to continue throughout the week at the Burgenstock resort as negotiators seek to build on the initial agreements.

Qatar and Pakistan said they would continue efforts to maintain a constructive environment for negotiations, while expressing appreciation to both Washington and Tehran for what they described as their continued commitment to diplomacy and a peaceful resolution of the conflict.

The mediators also thanked allied countries for supporting the ongoing negotiation process.