Leaders call for action after tragic Gikomba Market blaze

Kamukunji MP Yusuf Hassan has joined a list of leaders calling for urgent action following a deadly fire at Gikomba Market that claimed the lives of two people on Sunday.

In a statement shared on his social media pages, Hassan described the incident as a heartbreaking tragedy that had devastated thousands of traders who depend on the market for their livelihoods.

“It is a truly dark and heartbreaking day for the thousands of hardworking traders who rely on Gikomba Market for their daily bread. In the early hours of this morning, a ferocious fire tore through the market with terrifying speed, leaving vast sections of it in ruins,” he said.

The legislator noted that the inferno destroyed goods worth billions of shillings and dealt a major economic blow to traders and the country at large.

“Gikomba Market has endured repeated unexplained fire outbreaks. Sadly, today’s incident is the largest conflagration the market has ever seen, causing massive losses to traders and their families,” Hassan added.

He said he had already briefed President William Ruto on the situation and also engaged Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja on the need for urgent intervention to support affected traders.

The aftermath of a fire tragedy that occurred on June 21, 2026, at Nairobi's Gikomba Market PHOTO/Handout

Hassan further revealed that he held an emergency meeting alongside Nairobi North Sub-Regional County Commissioner Osumba and market leaders, where they agreed on immediate measures, including enhanced police deployment to secure the area.

Earlier on Sunday, former Law Society of Kenya President Faith Odhiambo has called on leaders and relevant agencies to move beyond promises and take concrete action to address recurring fires at markets, especially at Gikomba Market.

"I am deeply saddened by the reports of yet another fire ravaging stalls at Gikomba Market this morning, leaving traders counting losses as their goods go up in flames," she said.

She described the impact of such incidents as devastating to ordinary Kenyans who depend on the market for their livelihoods.

Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino, also reacted to the Gikomba fire incident, expressing concern over the recurring fires at the market and the impact on traders.

"Another day, another fire at Gikomba. Can this just stop?" he said.

The Embakasi East lawmaker said the repeated fires continued to affect ordinary Kenyans who depend on the market for their livelihoods.

Governor Sakaja said the blaze at the popular market claimed the lives of two people, destroyed livelihoods and left traders counting heavy losses, adding that emergency teams were still assessing the full extent of the damage.

"To the people of Gikomba, poleni sana. A devastating early morning fire tore through the market, destroying the livelihoods of thousands of hard-working traders who form the backbone of our city's economy. Tragically, this fire cost lives. It is with profound grief that I confirm two fatalities: one adult male and one adult female. At this hour, the victims are yet to be formally identified," he said.