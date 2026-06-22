Why Gov't has declared Manyimbo War Cemetery national monument

The government has moved to protect the historic Manyimbo World War Cemetery in Mombasa by declaring it a national monument in a bid to preserve Kenya’s military and cultural heritage.

In a gazette notice published on Friday, June 19, 2026, Cabinet Secretary for Gender, Culture and Children Services Hanna Cheptumo announced plans to designate the cemetery as a protected national monument due to its historical significance.

“IN EXERCISE of the powers conferred by section 25 (1) (b) of the National Museums and Heritage Act, the Cabinet Secretary for Gender Culture and Children Services declares the following specified place which the Cabinet Secretary considers to be of historical interest, and a National Monument within the meaning of this Act…,” reads part of the gazette notice.

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“Any objection to the declaration shall be lodged with the Cabinet Secretary within sixty (60) days from the date of publication of this notice.”

Mombasa (Manyimbo) War Cemetery is located on the northern side of Mombasa Island in the Tudor area.

Mombasa played a significant role during the Second World War, serving as a minor naval base and hosting several wartime operations.

The cemetery contains 225 Commonwealth burials from the Second World War, including 14 unidentified graves. It also has two non-war burials and two war graves belonging to other nationalities.

Kenya hosts approximately 38 Commonwealth war grave sites, including 31 dedicated cemeteries and seven memorials, most of which are maintained by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC). The sites honour soldiers who died during the First and Second World Wars during the East African campaigns.

The largest war cemetery in East Africa is the Nairobi War Cemetery along Ngong Road, which contains 1,952 Commonwealth burials from World War II. It also hosts the East Africa Memorial, which commemorates 2,231 casualties whose burial places remain unknown.