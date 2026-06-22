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Volleyball: KPC win memorial tourney away in Kigali

Sports · Shadrack Andenga ·
Volleyball: KPC win memorial tourney away in Kigali
Genocide Memorial Tournament champions KPC Pictured on June 21, 2026after winning the finals against APR.
In Summary

The Kenyan champions produced a dominant performance, controlling the match from start to finish to secure a 3-0 victory (25-17, 25-20, 25-15) and lift the coveted title.

By Kenya Pipeline Company’s women’s volleyball team are the champions of the 26th edition of the 2026 Genocide Memorial Tournament after a commanding straight-sets victory over hosts APR Women Volleyball Club in the final played at the Petite Stade in Kigali on Sunday.

The Kenyan champions produced a dominant performance, controlling the match from start to finish to secure a 3-0 victory (25-17, 25-20, 25-15) and lift the coveted title.

KPC began their title charge on Thursday against hosts Rwanda Revenue Authority Volleyball Club, overpowering them 3-0 (25-17, 25-18, 25-18), a win that secured them a spot in the quarterfinals against Rwanda’s APR on Friday, whom they beat 3-1.

The Kenyan side on Saturday booked their place in the final after a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Kepler Women Volleyball Club in the semifinals. The thriller saw KPC take the opening set 25-17 before facing a spirited comeback from Kepler, who claimed the next two sets.

The Kenyan champions, however, showed resilience and championship character to win the fourth set 25-21 before sealing the decider 15-9.

Sunday’s win against APR underlines the club’s supremacy in volleyball across the East African region as they jet back to Kenya with full focus now returning to the Kenya Volleyball Federation National League.

Tags

RWANDA volleyball KPC Genocide Memorial Tournament

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