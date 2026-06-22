Machakos police seize cannabis, arrest suspected peddler at Mitaboni Market

Police in Machakos County on Sunday arrested a suspected cannabis peddler following an intelligence-led operation at Mitaboni Market, with officers recovering 1,180 rolls and 700 grams of cannabis sativa allegedly prepared for distribution.

The arrest followed what authorities described as a coordinated operation involving multiple agencies acting on information provided by members of the public.

According to the National Police Service, investigators launched the operation after receiving reports that a "well-known individual had been supplying cannabis to local residents."

Officials said the team mounted surveillance on the suspect before moving in to make the arrest. The operation culminated in officers ambushing the suspect at his residence, where investigators alleged he was preparing the illegal substance for sale and distribution.

"A multi-agency team yesterday conducted an intelligence-led operation targeting a suspected cannabis peddler in Mitaboni Market, Machakos County," the statement read.

Police further stated that a search conducted at the residence resulted in the seizure of a large quantity of cannabis products. Authorities said officers recovered 1,180 rolls and an additional 700 grams of cannabis sativa from the premises.

The suspect was immediately taken into custody and remains at a police station awaiting court proceedings.

"The suspect was arrested and taken into lawful custody at the police station, pending arraignment in court," the statement added.

Authorities say the operation demonstrates the continued importance of public participation in security and anti-drug efforts.

"The operation highlights the importance of continued collaboration between the National Police Service and the public in combating drug peddling," officials said.

Police also urged members of the public to continue reporting suspicious activities through official channels as part of efforts to curb the spread of illegal drugs in communities.