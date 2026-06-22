Kajiado leaders mobilise to protect property ahead of June 25 protests

Traders and residents in Kajiado County have intensified efforts to safeguard businesses and property ahead of the planned June 25 demonstrations through a new initiative dubbed ‘Operation Linda Mali’.

The initiative, launched by members of the Maa Unity Agenda in Kitengela on Sunday, comes amid fears of possible looting, violence and destruction of property similar to incidents witnessed during previous protests in parts of the county.

Maa Unity Agenda National Chairman Jonathan Ole Pasha said the initiative seeks to safeguard residents’ and investors’ property in Kitengela and other towns across Kajiado County.

“We are here to amplify the voice of the Maa community which is domiciled within Kajiado on issues surrounding demonstrations that have led to concerns over destruction of property, especially in Kitengela, Ongata Rongai, Ngong and Kiserian,” said Pasha.

The leaders alleged that some individuals involved in previous incidents of violence during demonstrations had been ferried into towns from other areas to engage in unlawful activities.

Pasha emphasized that while the Constitution guarantees the right to peaceful assembly and picketing, the community does not support demonstrations that result in harm to people or destruction of businesses.

“We expect the government to ensure peaceful coexistence and to protect lives and property. We support peaceful demonstrations but not violence and destruction of businesses in Kitengela and other urban centres in Kajiado,” he said.

Maa Unity Agenda Kaputiei Chapter Chairman Godfrey Ole Ntapayia said residents and investors had been forced to organize themselves to protect their businesses and property following destruction witnessed during previous protests.

He called on residents to remain vigilant and safeguard their investments, adding that the group was ready to work with security agencies to maintain peace and order.

Ntapayia also cautioned youth against being manipulated by politicians into engaging in violence and destruction during demonstrations, warning that such actions discourage investment and limit employment opportunities for young people.

The remarks come as opposition groups prepare for peaceful demonstrations across the country on June 25.

Meanwhile, Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen warned that individuals planning to exploit the protests to engage in violence, looting and destruction of property would face the full force of the law.

Murkomen reiterated that although Article 37 of the Constitution guarantees the right to picketing and peaceful demonstrations, the right should not be abused to facilitate criminal activities.

“Our Constitution allows every citizen to protest, to picket, to demonstrate and to present petitions under Article 37 of the Constitution. That is a right and no government official, neither myself nor any other government officer, can take that right away from the people of Kenya,” he said.

“There is also a right for our children to go to school. There is also the right to life and the right to property that the same Constitution provides,” he added.