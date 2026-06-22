Brazil FA president rumored to be using federation money on mistresses

A Brazilian media outlet is reporting that the president of the Brazilian football association is embroiled in an affair scandal and is being accused of using federation funds to finance international trips.

Samir Xaud, 42, who was elected president unopposed last year, is alleged to have flown his mistress to New York before traveling to Mexico City, where he met his wife for the World Cup opening ceremony last week.

“The president was reportedly spotted wining and dining with a fitness entrepreneur in the heart of Manhattan during a trip to the United States just days before the World Cup kicked off,” Brazilian outlet Portal Leo Dias reported.

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), however, on Sunday rejected claims published by Portal Léo Dias regarding the alleged improper use of the entity’s funds.

“All expenses incurred by the CBF are strictly related to the institution’s official activities, and any personal expenses of its executives are covered by the individuals themselves,” a statement from the CBF read.

“The current CBF administration is guided by transparency, administrative responsibility, and a firm commitment to integrity. The CBF remains available for any additional clarification,” the statement continued.

The alleged CBF president’s mistress, Camila Cristina Andrade, reportedly stayed at the Hyatt Regency Grand Central, a four-star hotel next to the city’s iconic station, for eight days. A reservation allegedly costing $11,500 is said to have been booked under Xaud’s name.

In photos published by the outlet, the pair were captured appearing to enjoy a cozy dinner at Harry Cipriani — a Manhattan staple in the famous Sherry-Netherland hotel on Fifth Avenue — on June 3.

Portal Leo Dias also claimed that Xaud sent model and influencer Tamara Fernandes Barcellos to Qatar for a FIFA Intercontinental World Cup match in December 2025 at the federation’s expense.

That trip, which included a business-class flight on Emirates and a four-day stay at the Ritz-Carlton Doha, reportedly cost $3,400 for the hotel alone, according to documents obtained by Portal Leo Dias.

Xaud, who was elected unopposed last year, is now facing mounting criticism amid his country’s attempt to win a trophy they last claimed in 2002, in Korea and Japan—24 years ago.

Brazil now tops Group C with four points after a 1–1 draw with Morocco in their opener and a 3–0 win against Haiti, as they await their final group-stage match against Scotland in Miami on Thursday, June 25.