Safina Party calls for urgent support for traders after Gikomba Market fire

Safina Party has called for urgent support for traders affected by the latest fire at Gikomba Market, which left two people dead and destroyed hundreds of stalls.

The party urged authorities to investigate the recurring blazes and strengthen safety measures in public markets, saying traders deserve secure business environments rather than repeated cycles of devastating losses.

In a statement on June 22, 2026, Safina Party expressed solidarity with traders who woke up to extensive losses and uncertainty about their future after a fire broke out in the early hours of Sunday, June 21, at around 2:00 am, tearing through sections of a densely packed market and destroying hundreds of stalls stocked with merchandise worth millions of shillings.

Authorities confirmed that two people died in the incident, while several others sustained injuries, as emergency responders battled flames that spread rapidly through the trading area. Investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing.

“Safina Party stands in solidarity with the traders of Gikomba Market who have suffered devastating losses following the fire incident that affected parts of the market,” the party stated.

The party noted that thousands of Kenyans depend on the market for their livelihoods and described the latest incident as a major setback for small-scale entrepreneurs.

“Our thoughts are with the thousands of hardworking Kenyans who depend on Gikomba for their livelihoods and who have woken up to uncertainty, loss, and disruption. We recognize the resilience of these traders, many of whom have built their businesses through years of sacrifice and determination,” the statement added.

A scene from the fire tragedy at Gikomba Market on June 21, 2026. PHOTO/Handout

Safina urged government agencies to move quickly in assessing the damage and providing support to affected traders.

“We call upon the relevant authorities to move with urgency in assessing the extent of the damage, supporting affected traders, and ensuring that emergency interventions are put in place to help them recover.”

Gikomba Market fire strikes amid recurring fires at Nairobi’s markets, which have continued to expose traders to heavy losses despite repeated promises of reforms.

The latest fire at Gikomba Market adds to a long list of more than a dozen major fires that have hit the market since 2015, including incidents in 2017, 2018, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2024, and 2025, collectively causing losses worth hundreds of millions of shillings and repeatedly disrupting the livelihoods of thousands of traders.

Other Nairobi markets, including Mlango Kubwa Market, have also experienced destructive fires, often linked to electrical faults, congestion, and poor emergency access.

In response, the national and county governments have launched plans to modernise Gikomba through a Sh5 billion redevelopment programme, relocate thousands of traders, improve fire safety infrastructure, and strengthen emergency response systems.

Political leaders across the divide, including Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja and other elected leaders, have renewed calls for investigations, compensation, and long-term market safety measures

Moving further, Safina Party called for broader reforms aimed at preventing repeated fire incidents that have plagued the market for years.

“Safina Party further urges that a comprehensive review of safety measures within our public markets be undertaken to prevent recurring incidents that continue to expose small-scale traders to immense economic hardship.”

The party highlighted that the recurring incidents have created a destructive cycle that continues to affect ordinary Kenyans.

“Safina Party stands in solidarity with the affected traders whose livelihoods have been reduced to ashes overnight. We call for immediate support to help families and businesses recover, and for a transparent investigation into the recurring fires that continue to plague our markets.”

“Kenyans deserve safe trading spaces, not a cycle of destruction that leaves ordinary citizens counting losses year after year.”

The party concluded by reaffirming its support for traders.

“To the traders of Gikomba: you are not alone. Safina Party stands with you during this difficult time.”