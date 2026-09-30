Morocco names Fatima Zahra Mansouri as first woman Prime Minister
Mansouri’s appointment follows the PAM’s victory in the September 23 legislative elections, where the party secured 97 of the 395 seats in Morocco’s House of Representatives.
Mansouri’s appointment follows the PAM’s victory in the September 23 legislative elections, where the party secured 97 of the 395 seats in Morocco’s House of Representatives.
The committee, chaired by Prof Adams Oloo, will coordinate commemorative activities planned for the week of October 15, with the family saying the full programme would be announced once preparations are complete
The former Greater Manchester mayor has vowed to tackle the cost-of-living crisis, reduce regional inequalities and govern for all parts of the UK as he prepares to form a new government without triggering a general election
In a statement issued on Monday, Starmer defended his leadership record and said his focus had always been on changing Britain rather than holding power for its own sake.
Sonko faulted the process that led to Lo’s appointment, saying his political movement had been left out of discussions surrounding both the naming of the new prime minister and the formation of the incoming government.
Speaking at a youth rally, Sonko said the cost of oil had surged to levels far beyond government projections, placing significant strain on public finances.
In his message on Tuesday, Ruto described Takaichi’s victory as a testament to the confidence of the Japanese people in her leadership, vision, and dedication to their progress and prosperity.
The vote, held on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, ushers in a landmark moment for a traditionally patriarchal society and signals the beginning of a new and potentially defining chapter in Japanese politics.
Known for her conservative ideology, Takaichi faces the dual challenge of uniting a fractured party and steering Japan through domestic and global complexities. She must also manage delicate ties with the United States and oversee trade commitments established by the previous government.
Mara, who served briefly as Prime Minister between 2014 and 2015, is now in detention under orders from a cybercrime judge.