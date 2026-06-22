Keir Starmer resigns as UK Prime Minister; leadership contest set for July
In a statement issued on Monday, Starmer defended his leadership record and said his focus had always been on changing Britain rather than holding power for its own sake.
In a statement issued on Monday, Starmer defended his leadership record and said his focus had always been on changing Britain rather than holding power for its own sake.
The Observer report said Starmer was discussing the matter with his wife at his Chequers country residence before making a final decision, but that senior Labour figures expected a clear statement on his future as early as Monday.
Thames Valley Police confirmed it is evaluating a complaint filed by the anti-monarchy group Republic. The report accuses Andrew of possible misconduct in public office and leaking official secrets.
Buckingham Palace confirmed that the King’s recovery has progressed very positively, with doctors noting he has “responded exceptionally well to treatment,” allowing his care to move into a precautionary stage.
This engagement will be the King and Queen’s first formal state meeting with the new pontiff. They had previously paid a private visit to Pope Francis in April on their 20th wedding anniversary.
The King commended Trump’s personal effort in seeking peace, describing his “commitment to finding solutions to some of the world’s most intractable conflicts” as vital.
Explosions on three underground trains and a double-decker bus killed 52 people and injured more than 700, in one of the deadliest terror incidents in the UK's history.
Prince Harry also acknowledged the long-standing disagreements between him and his relatives but emphasized that he had forgiven them.