Technology
Kenya records over 46,000 cyberattacks as criminals turn to AI
The INTERPOL African Cyberthreat Assessment Report 2026 shows Kenya registered more than 46,786 distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks during the first half of 2025.
The INTERPOL African Cyberthreat Assessment Report 2026 shows Kenya registered more than 46,786 distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks during the first half of 2025.
The five-day conference will bring together government officials, ICT professionals, cybersecurity experts, regulators, private sector leaders, academia, and technology solution providers to discuss emerging cyber risks and strategies for strengthening national cyber resilience
The operation by the name Operation Ramz targeted phishing, malware, and online scams, also resulting in the seizure of 53 servers and nearly 8,000 intelligence pieces shared across 13 countries to strengthen regional cyber cooperation.