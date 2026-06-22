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DCI detectives arrest suspect in Busia CBD narcotics seizure

Crime · Chrispho Owuor ·
DCI detectives arrest suspect in Busia CBD narcotics seizure
In Summary

The suspect, identified as Ouma Dibogo Obobo, a resident of Migori County, was taken into custody and escorted to Busia Police Station alongside the recovered exhibits as detectives continue with investigations

DCI detectives have arrested a 37-year-old man in Busia following a targeted operation in the Central Business District that led to the recovery of cannabis sativa and sachets of suspected narcotics. Acting on a tip-off, officers intercepted the suspect at a bus stop.

The exhibits have been forwarded for forensic analysis as investigations into the matter continue.

In a statement issued on Monday, investigators said a search of the suspect’s backpack resulted in the recovery of three packages wrapped in yellow cello tape containing cannabis sativa.

Officers also recovered 26 sachets containing an unidentified powdery substance, which has been submitted for forensic examination to establish its composition.

The suspect, identified as Ouma Dibogo Obobo, a resident of Migori County, was taken into custody and escorted to Busia Police Station alongside the recovered exhibits as detectives continue with investigations.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) remains steadfast in its fight against drug trafficking, working relentlessly to dismantle narcotics networks, intercept contraband at all points of entry, and ensure that those who profit from the illicit drug trade face the full force of the law.

Police explained that the operation was intelligence-led following information from members of the public through anonymous reporting channels, including the #FichuaKwaDCI platform.

Officers reiterated that community cooperation continues to play a key role in disrupting drug trafficking activities across transport hubs and urban centres.

Investigators confirmed that the recovered substances have been secured as exhibits and forwarded for forensic examination to establish their exact composition and possible links to wider trafficking networks.

The suspect remains in custody at Busia Police Station as detectives continue with investigations and prepare case files for possible prosecution.

The Directorate emphasized its commitment to dismantling narcotics networks and urged the public to continue providing timely and credible information to support ongoing enforcement efforts.

Authorities noted that Busia, as a busy border town and transport hub, remains a strategic focus area in efforts to curb cross-border trafficking of illegal substances.

They added that enhanced surveillance, intelligence sharing, and coordinated operations are being sustained to ensure drug syndicates are disrupted before they can distribute illicit substances further into the country.

DCI noted that such operations will continue nationwide as part of ongoing efforts to combat narcotics and protect communities from the effects of drug abuse and trafficking.

The seized items remain under secure police custody pending completion of forensic analysis and subsequent presentation in court once investigations are concluded.

Members of the public have been encouraged to report suspicious activity through official hotlines, including the toll-free number 0800 722 203 and WhatsApp line 0709 570 000, to help law enforcement tackle drug-related crime.

The DCI reiterated its appeal for continued vigilance, stating that sustained public participation remains critical in ensuring successful interdiction of narcotics and safeguarding national security and public health.

Tags

DCI Busia Narcotics Drug Trafficking forensic analysis law enforcement cannabis sativa Public tips

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