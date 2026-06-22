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Justice Gatembu Kairu elected President of Kenya’s Court of Appeal

News · David Abonyo ·
Justice Gatembu Kairu elected President of Kenya’s Court of Appeal
Newly elected Court of Appeal President Justice Gatembu Kairu. PHOTO/Judiciary.
In Summary

His election comes following the end of the term of former Court of Appeal President Justice Daniel Musinga, whose tenure expired on May 24,2026.

Justice Gatembu Kairu has been elected the new President of the Court of Appeal after securing 26 of the 41 votes cast in a closely watched election conducted through a secret ballot overseen by officials from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Justice Kairu defeated three other contenders for the position — Lady Justice Lydia Achode, Justice Patrick Kiage and Lady Justice Agnes Murgor — in a vote that determines the head of Kenya's second-highest court.

His election comes following the end of the term of former Court of Appeal President Justice Daniel Musinga, whose tenure expired on May 24,2026.

Judicial officials said voting was conducted through a secret ballot process involving judges of the Court of Appeal, with Justice Kairu emerging as the winner after receiving a majority of the votes cast.

"Justice Gatembu Kairu has won the just concluded elections as the new President of the Court of Appeal," the announcement said, adding that he "clinched 26 votes out of the 41 ballots cast."

The election attracted significant attention within legal and judicial circles as it involved some of the country's senior judges.

Apart from Justice Kairu, other candidates included Justice Patrick Kiage, Lady Justice Agnes Murgor and Lady Justice Lydia Achode.

The President of the Court of Appeal plays a central administrative and leadership role within the court, overseeing its management and operations while also serving as one of the country's senior judicial officers.

Justice Kairu now takes over leadership at a time when the judiciary continues to face growing caseloads and increasing public attention on the delivery of justice.

Under Kenya's Constitution, the process of electing the President of the Court of Appeal is provided for under Article 164(2), which states that "there shall be a president of the Court of Appeal who shall be elected by the judges of the Court of Appeal from among themselves."

The court itself is established under Article 164 as one of Kenya's superior courts with jurisdiction to hear appeals from the High Court and other prescribed courts and tribunals.

Tags

IEBC Court of Appeal Constitutional law Legal affairs Justice Gatembu Kairu

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