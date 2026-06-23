Hot Topics Ruto National Assembly DCI President William Ruto Keir Starmer William Ruto ODM Strait of Hormuz

Gachagua appeals High Court ruling that upheld his impeachment

Corridors of Justice · Maureen Kinyanjui ·
Gachagua appeals High Court ruling that upheld his impeachment
DCP Party leader Rigathi Gachagua.
In Summary

Gachagua is also not challenging the recommendation that Parliament develops a clear legal framework to guide the impeachment of a Deputy President under Article 150 of the Constitution.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has taken his impeachment battle to the Court of Appeal, seeking to overturn a High Court judgment that upheld his removal from office while still holding on to parts of the ruling that awarded him Sh50 million and found that his rights were violated.

In a notice of appeal filed after the June 8, 2026 judgment, Gachagua says he is dissatisfied with the decision that confirmed his impeachment but is not challenging every part of it, choosing instead to exclude findings that favoured him.

The High Court decision by Justices Eric Ogola, Anthony Mrima and Freda Mugambi upheld the legality of the 2024 impeachment process that led to his removal, but also found that the Senate breached his right to a fair hearing during the proceedings.

In the notice, Gachagua indicates that he is appealing against the judgment as a whole, except for specific findings he is not contesting.

"Take notice that Rigathi Gachagua, the 1st Petitioner herein, being dissatisfied with the decision/judgment of delivered at Nairobi on the 8th day of June, 2026 intends to appeal to the Court of Appeal against the whole of the decision/judgment, save for such part of the decisions"

He is not disputing the court’s finding that the impeachment process was subject to constitutional scrutiny, nor the position that the High Court had jurisdiction under Articles 22, 23 and 165 of the Constitution to examine whether Parliament acted within the law.

He also accepts the court’s position affirming its powers under Article 23 to grant remedies, including declarations, injunctions, compensation and judicial review orders where rights are violated.

"The court has jurisdiction to issue reliefs as firmly anchored in Article 23 of the Constitution, which empowers the Court to grant appropriate remedies for the enforcement of rights and fundamental freedoms,"

Among the findings he is retaining is the declaration that the Senate violated his right to a fair hearing after it declined to grant an adjournment request despite his absence during the impeachment proceedings.

The court held that while Parliament has authority to conduct impeachment proceedings, that power must still meet constitutional standards of fairness and due process.

Gachagua is also not challenging the recommendation that Parliament develops a clear legal framework to guide the impeachment of a Deputy President under Article 150 of the Constitution.

He further seeks to preserve the Sh50 million constitutional damages awarded against the Senate, which the court said was meant to affirm constitutional values, restore dignity and deter future violations.

Even with those findings intact, Gachagua is pushing to have the Court of Appeal overturn the final decision that upheld his impeachment.

Tags

Senate Rigathi Gachagua Court of Appeal High Court impeachment constitutional rights Kenya politics Top Stories

Comments

0
Loading comments...

Enjoyed this story? Share it with a friend:

Popular picks

Readers’ Favourites

Stories readers have returned to the most on RGK.

  1. 4
    Sports

    Omanyala getting better as Kipyegon supreme in Shanghai

  2. 5
    Global Affairs

    Iran says US has responded to its latest peace proposal

  3. 6
    Global Affairs

    Trump arrives in Beijing for high-stakes talks with Xi Jinping

  4. 7
    Global Affairs

    Trump escalates trade pressure on Europe, sets 25% tariff on imported cars and trucks

  5. 8
    Global Affairs

    Germany says US troop withdrawal was expected as Trump signals more cuts

  6. 9
    Sports

    Skater Kiarie injured but wins double gold for Kenya in Egypt

  7. 10
    News

    African health stakeholders protest against WHO's Pandemic Agreement

  8. 11
    Sports

    Skater Kiarie finally gets state recognition after public uproar

  9. 12
    Politics

    Matiang’i calls for rejection of Finance Bill, 2026, warns of rising insecurity

  10. 13
    Health and Wellness

    No Ebola case reported in Kenya, Duale says as screening intensifies

  11. 14
    Global Affairs

    Man accused of Trump dinner attack pleads not guilty in Washington court

  12. 15
    Global Affairs

    Trump announces US “Project Freedom” to escort ships in Strait of Hormuz

Stay Bold. Stay Informed.
Be the first to know about Kenya's breaking stories and exclusive updates. Tap 'Yes, Thanks' and never miss a moment of bold insights from Radio Generation Kenya.