I'll be the last person to defy a court order, Duale tells court

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has expressed regret over actions or misunderstandings that created the perception he defied court orders in a case involving the construction of a disputed US-funded Ebola quarantine facility in Nanyuki, Laikipia County.

Duale, who appeared before the High Court on Tuesday for mitigation ahead of sentencing after the court found him in contempt in relation to the project.

During his appearance, he sought to reassure the court of his respect for judicial authority, insisting that he had no intention of disregarding court directives.

"I will be the last person to defy a court order," Duale told the court.

The Health CS further acknowledged that certain actions, omissions or interpretations may have created an impression that he had failed to comply with the court's directives.

"I regret any action, omission or misinterpretation that may have resulted in or created that perception," he said.

Duale maintained that decisions surrounding the quarantine facility were made based on professional advice from experts within the health sector.

According to him, the Ministry of Health relied on technical and scientific guidance in handling matters related to the project, arguing that the facility was designed to strengthen the country's public health preparedness.

The Ebola quarantine centre was intended to support quarantine and isolation measures for returning personnel and enhance the country's ability to respond to potential public health emergencies.

The matter now awaits the court's decision as sentencing proceedings continue.