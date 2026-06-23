PS Oluga unveils 2026–2030 plan to boost local health products manufacturing

Medical Supplies Principal Secretary Ouma Oluga has unveiled a new national plan aimed at scaling up local production of health products, in a move designed to cut reliance on imports and strengthen Kenya’s health system over the next several years.

The strategy, known as the Kenya Health Products and Technologies Local Manufacturing Strategy 2026–2030, was launched on June 23, 2026, and sets out a framework for expanding domestic manufacturing of essential medicines, diagnostics, and medical technologies. The Ministry of Health said the plan is part of wider reforms targeting stronger health security, job creation, innovation, and reliable access to key health supplies.

According to the Ministry, the initiative is designed to push Kenya toward becoming a regional centre for the production of health products, while also improving resilience in the supply of essential medical commodities across the country.

"The strategy provides a roadmap for strengthening local production of health products and technologies, enhancing health security, promoting innovation, creating jobs, and expanding sustainable access to essential health commodities. It also advances Kenya’s goal of reducing dependence on imports while positioning the country as a regional hub for health products manufacturing."

Officials from the Ministry of Health said the rollout of the strategy is part of ongoing reforms meant to ensure the health sector is more stable and less exposed to supply disruptions. They noted that consistent access to essential commodities remains a key priority under the new framework.

The plan comes at a time when the government is intensifying efforts to build local capacity in pharmaceutical and medical technology production, with both public and private sector players expected to play a central role in implementation.

The strategy also seeks to attract investment into local manufacturing facilities, promote technology transfer, and support training programmes aimed at developing skilled workers who can support innovation and production in the sector.

Stakeholders in the health industry are expected to align their operations with the new framework, with the goal of improving coordination and expanding access to affordable health products across the country.

Kenya is also seeking to strengthen its position as a regional supplier of health products by leveraging policy reforms and targeted investments to serve both domestic and external markets.

A key focus of the plan is reducing dependence on imported medical supplies by encouraging increased local production of essential medicines, diagnostic tools, and medical devices.

The Ministry of Health added that coordination among government agencies, manufacturers, and development partners will be critical for the success of the strategy and its long-term impact.

The initiative is also expected to generate employment opportunities across the entire health manufacturing value chain, including production, distribution, and research-driven innovation roles.

Implementation will be carried out in phases between 2026 and 2030, with monitoring and evaluation systems expected to track progress and ensure the strategy remains aligned with national health priorities.

Officials said the rollout marks an important step in strengthening Kenya’s health systems and ensuring long-term access to essential medical products through increased local production under the Ministry’s leadership.