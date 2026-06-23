Iran players leave handwritten peace message after Belgium draw in Los Angeles

What happened inside Iran’s dressing room in Los Angeles after their goalless World Cup meeting with Belgium has now become one of the most talked-about moments of the tournament, after players left behind a handwritten message blending football pride with a call for peace.

The message was written after the 0-0 result in their second Group G fixture at the FIFA World Cup, played at Los Angeles Stadium, a result that keeps Iran in contention for a place in the Round of 32.

Iran are featuring in the tournament while tensions remain high involving their home country, Iran, and the United States, with ongoing discussions linked to efforts aimed at easing political strain between the two sides.

Following the match, the squad left a note inside their dressing room thanking the people of Los Angeles for their welcome and reflecting on their journey so far in the competition.

The handwritten message read:

“From the ancient Persia of thousands of years ago to the civilised Iran of today, the spirit of Iran remains alive and steadfast,”

“We came to Los Angeles with pride, competed with honour and leave with dignity.”

“Thank you Los Angeles for your hospitality. And thank you to every Iranian who gave their heart, voice and soul for Iran throughout these 180 minutes.”

“May peace, respect and friendship prevail among all nations.”

The note also referenced a tragic incident at a girls’ school in Minab, where at least 168 people were killed on the opening day of the war.

Off the pitch, Iran’s World Cup journey has been shaped by multiple restrictions and diplomatic complications. Several key members of their technical staff were denied entry visas into the United States, while the Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) also protested after ticket allocations were withdrawn shortly before the tournament began.

The federation urged FIFA to remain impartial and uphold competition rules, saying it expected the governing body to “uphold the principles of neutrality, fairness, and established regulations”.

Iran were later forced to relocate their base from Arizona in the United States to Tijuana in Mexico, with strict movement conditions placed on the squad throughout the tournament.

Under those conditions, the team can only enter the United States a day before matches and must leave on the same day after playing, limiting their time inside the country.

Head coach Amir Ghalenoei has previously described his squad as the “most oppressed” at the tournament, pointing to the difficulties faced since the competition began following their opening draw with New Zealand.

Despite the challenges, Iran have managed to stay competitive, starting with a 2-2 draw against New Zealand before holding Belgium to a goalless result in Los Angeles.

White House World Cup taskforce executive director Andrew Giuliani has confirmed that discussions are ongoing regarding possible changes to Iran’s travel arrangements ahead of their final Group G fixture against Egypt in Seattle on 27 June.

Iran now shift focus to that decisive match as attention continues to grow around both their on-field performance and the emotional message left behind in Los Angeles.