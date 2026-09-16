Three dead as NBC Los Angeles news helicopter crashes in Chatsworth
The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) said one other person was injured and taken to a local hospital, although their condition was not immediately known.
The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) said one other person was injured and taken to a local hospital, although their condition was not immediately known.
The 2028 Games will bring several changes to the Olympic programme, with flag football and squash set to make their Olympic debut.
The duo triumphed over 96 gamers who were competing for 26 slots to represent Kenya across seven major game titles at the global championships.
Off the pitch, Iran’s World Cup journey has been shaped by multiple restrictions and diplomatic complications. Several key members of their technical staff were denied entry visas into the United States, while the Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) also protested after ticket allocations were withdrawn shortly before the tournament began.
Perry, famous for playing Chandler Bing on the sitcom Friends, was found unresponsive in the hot tub at his Los Angeles home in October 2023. Investigations later confirmed that the cause of death was the acute effects of ketamine, a drug that is only meant to be used under proper medical supervision.
Ortiz faces multiple charges, including ten felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and three felony counts of shooting at an inhabited dwelling or camper.
O'Hara became known for her unique blend of wit, energy and comic timing, winning the admiration of colleagues and audiences alike.
The fire burned more than 23,000 acres, causing roughly $150 billion in damages, and raged for over three weeks, affecting parts of Topanga and Malibu. Among the structures destroyed were the homes of several celebrities, including Mel Gibson, Paris Hilton, and Jeff Bridges.
The decision follows Saturday’s protests, which escalated into confrontations between immigration officers and demonstrators.
This pioneering surgery brings fresh hope to individuals suffering from severe bladder conditions.