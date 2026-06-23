Murkomen: State doesn’t handle goons, police handle enforcement duties

Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration Kipchumba Murkomen has drawn a clear line between political leadership and security operations, saying the handling of criminals is not a function of the government structure but a duty assigned to the police service.

Speaking at Citizen TV on Monday, June 22, 2026, Murkomen stressed that law enforcement powers, including arrests and investigations, sit with the National Police Service and not political offices, even within the Interior Ministry.

He said the government is made up of different arms with separate responsibilities, adding that security agencies operate under clear legal mandates while ministries focus on policy and coordination.

“The government does not handle goons. The National Police Service handles goons.”

Murkomen explained that the Interior Ministry’s role is limited to setting security policy, coordinating operations, and ensuring police and other agencies have the tools they need to function effectively.

He added that operational decisions such as arrests, investigations, and enforcement actions are fully handled by officers on the ground.

The remarks come at a time when political activity and security concerns are rising ahead of the June 25, 2026 commemorations marking two years since the 2024 Gen Z-led protests against the Finance Bill. Opposition leaders and civil society groups have announced peaceful marches, vigils, and remembrance events, while government officials have urged restraint and warned against any actions that could lead to disorder or destruction of property.

Security agencies have indicated they will allow peaceful demonstrations but remain on alert to respond to any criminal behaviour during the period.

Murkomen also defended the conduct of the National Police Service and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, insisting both institutions act independently and fairly in their work.

“To the best of my knowledge, the National Police Service and the DCI have been very impartial in carrying out their job.”

He said police are legally empowered to pursue offenders, including organised criminal groups, and operate strictly within established procedures rather than political instructions.

Linking his comments to ongoing security efforts, Murkomen pointed to the Jukwala Usalama forums, which he said have strengthened coordination between national and regional security teams in dealing with crime.

He cited improvements in areas such as Mombasa, Kwale, Kilifi, Kitale, and Nakuru, where joint operations have reportedly led to arrests of gangs and a return of stability that has allowed businesses to operate without disruption.

He added that Interior Ministry teams continue working with county security structures to address emerging threats linked to organised criminal networks and violent groups.

Murkomen maintained that while the government supports the constitutional right to peaceful assembly under Article 37, security agencies will move against unlawful acts such as violence, destruction of property, or interference with public order.

He said police remain fully prepared to maintain stability while ensuring citizens are able to express themselves within the law.